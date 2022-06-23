Listen: Hear Joaquina Kalukango's 'Let It Burn' From the PARADISE SQUARE Cast Recording

You can now listen to "Let It Burn," from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of Paradise Square, sung by the show's remarkable Tony Award winning star, Joaquina Kalukango. She recently stunned Radio City Music Hall with her delivery of the show's powerful and defiant 11 o'clock number at this year's Tony Awards, bringing the audience to their feet.

Listen below!



Paradise Square is playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).



Paradise Square is the winner of the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Joaquina Kalukango; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Musical - Joaquina Kalukango and Outstanding Choreography - Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Gelan Lambert, Chloe Davis; an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Orchestrations - Jason Howland; and a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show - Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus. This week, the show was nominated for seven Antonyo Awards, including Best Musical.



The Original Broadway Cast Recording for Paradise Square is produced by Jason Howland and Billy Jay Stein, who won the 2015 Grammy Award for the Original Broadway Cast Recording for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky serves as Executive Producer, with Craig Haffner, Sherry Wright, and Jeffrey A. Sine as Co-Executive Producers.



Howland composed the show's music, with lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare. Additional music is by Larry Kirwan, inspired by the songs of Stephen Foster. Musical direction, musical supervision and orchestrations are by Howland, with arrangements by Howland and Kirwan.



Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Joaquina Kalukango leads a cast that also stars Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel, Kevin Dennis and Matt Bogart.



Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan. Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner, 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree. Musical staging is by Alex Sanchez. Irish and Hammerstep choreography is by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.



Paradise Square is produced by three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky. Mr. Drabinsky's longtime colleague, documentary filmmaker Peter LeDonne is co-producing.



The multi-award-winning creative team features scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Edward Boyle, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout and special effects by Gregory Meeh. Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydné Mahone.