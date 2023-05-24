Listen: Hear Brandi Carlile Cover 'Home' From THE WIZ For TED LASSO

The cover is featured in this week’s penultimate episode of Ted Lasso season three, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Brandi Carlile has released her rendition of “Home” from The Wiz. The cover is featured in this week’s penultimate episode of Ted Lasso season three, now streaming on Apple TV+.  

Produced by Carlile at ShangriLa Studios, the recording features Matt Chamberlain (drums), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), Dave Palmer (piano/organ) and Chauntee and Monique Ross (strings).

The Wiz is also set to make its return to Broadway in 2024 with an entirely reimagined revival. Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), the production is directed by Schele Williams, choreographed by JaQuel Knight, additional material by Amber Ruffin, and music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements by Joseph Joubert.

Based on L. Frank Baum's children's book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", The Wiz takes one of the world's most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages. It was adapted into a film in 1978 starring Diana Ross. Casting for the new production has yet to be announced.

The new song is the latest studio work from Carlile, whose recent producer projects include Shucked songwriter Brandy Clark’s acclaimed new self-titled album, which was just released on Friday as well as upcoming projects with Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchell

Next month, Carlile’s once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend will take place at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre in June. The three-night run kicks off Friday, June 9 with Carlile’s annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, followed by legendary artist Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” Saturday, June 10 with Carlile opening.

The final night, June 11, will feature The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker. Furthermore, Carlile will perform select headline shows through the year and will join P!NK on her “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Listen to the new cover here:

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 9—George, WA—Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)
June 10— George, WA—Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” with special guest Brandi Carlile 
(SOLD OUT)
June 11—George, WA—The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker
June 24-25—Vienna, VA—Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap
July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre*
July 9—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Music Festival
July 22—Brookville, NY—Tilles Center for the Performing Arts+
July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre*
July 26—Cincinnati, OH—Great American Ball Park*
August 3—New York, NY—Citi Field*
August 4—Selbyville, DE—Freeman Arts Pavilion+
August 5—Pittsburgh, PA—PNC Park*
August 16—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park*
August 17—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field#
August 19—Fargo, ND—Fargodome*
August 21—Omaha, NE—Charles Schwab Field*
August 27—St. Louis, MO—Evolution Festival
August 29—St. Paul, MN—Minnesota State Fair^
August 31—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival#
September 1—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium
September 8—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 16—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center‡
September 18—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*
September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*
September 22—Nashville, TN—Geodis Park*
September 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater†
September 25—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome*
September 27—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park*
September 29—Dallas, TX—Globe Life Field*
October 3—San Diego, CA—Snapdragon Stadium*
October 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*
October 9—Phoenix, AZ—Chase Field*
*with P!NK
+special solo show
#with special guest Brandy Clark
^with special guest Wynonna Judd
‡with special guest Katie Pruitt
†with special guest Tanya Tucker




