Listen: Cole Escola Posts OH, MARY! Pre-Show Playlist

Following its sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the comedy Oh, Mary! is now officially on Broadway! Cole Escola has created a Spotify playlist featuring all of the pre-show music that audience members can hear in the theater.

Listen to the full playlist below!

Previews for Oh, Mary! began on June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre, ahead of opening night on July 11. The limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! is written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scullyas Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.