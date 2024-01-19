Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Soundtrack

The first four episodes of season one of Hazbin Hotel are now streaming.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Soundtrack

A24 Music and Prime Video shared part one of the Hazbin Hotel Original Soundtrack.

Get a first listen to Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, James Monroe Iglehart, Lilli Cooper, and Keith David in the soundtrack from the first episodes of the musical series.

Coinciding with the first four episodes, which premiered today, the album features “Hell is Forever,” “Stayed Gone,” “It Starts with Sorry,” “Whatever it Takes,” “Respectless,” and “Loser Baby.” The first two singles “Happy Day in Hell” and “Poison” previously debuted to an incredible reception. 

The spectacular soundtrack is written and produced by composers Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, and features knockout vocals by the ensemble cast. The focus single of the album, “Loser, Baby,” is a catchy broadway ballad championed by Keith David and Blake Roman's dazzling duet. 

The first season of Hazbin Hotel consists of eight episodes.  Following the first four episodes out today, two episodes will roll out each week through February 2, along with new song releases each week. The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

TRACKLIST

  1. HELL IS FOREVER - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft , Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen
  2. STAYED GONE - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Christian Borle, Amir Talai, Joel Perez
  3. IT STARTS WITH SORRY - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft , Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman
  4. WHATEVER IT TAKES - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, James Monroe Iglehart
  5. RESPECTLESS - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lilli Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart
  6. LOSER, BABY - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Keith David, Blake Roman

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 942 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Chryssie Whitehead Talks IN MY OWN LITTLE CORNER on CBS News Photo
Video: Chryssie Whitehead Talks IN MY OWN LITTLE CORNER on CBS News

Chryssie Whitehead will open In My Own Little Corner: My Work In Progress With Bipolar Disorder off-Broadway this month. Chryssie recently chatted with CBS News about the upcoming production. Watch the interview here!

2
Hannah Waddingham: I Was Told I Would Never Work in TV Photo
Hannah Waddingham: I Was Told I Would Never Work in TV

Actor Hannah Waddingham was told that she would never work in television because a drama teacher told her that her face looked 'like one side of her face has had a stroke.'

3
Full Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage Photo
Full Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage

The full cast has been announced for THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy at the London Palladium on 12 & 13 February. Find out who is joining the previously announced  Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams and Lesley Joseph as Grandma!

4
Indira Varma and Rami Malek to Star in OEDIPUS in London in 2025 Photo
Indira Varma and Rami Malek to Star in OEDIPUS in London in 2025

The Old Vic has announced the world premiere of Ella Hickson’s Oedipus, starring Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time To Die) and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Game of Thrones).

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle VisageFull Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2024
Photos: First Look At Wayne Brady In Broadway-Bound THE WIZPhotos: First Look At Wayne Brady In Broadway-Bound THE WIZ
Video: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On BroadwayVideo: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On Broadway

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You