Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Soundtrack

A24 Music and Prime Video shared part one of the Hazbin Hotel Original Soundtrack.

Get a first listen to Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, James Monroe Iglehart, Lilli Cooper, and Keith David in the soundtrack from the first episodes of the musical series.

Coinciding with the first four episodes, which premiered today, the album features “Hell is Forever,” “Stayed Gone,” “It Starts with Sorry,” “Whatever it Takes,” “Respectless,” and “Loser Baby.” The first two singles “Happy Day in Hell” and “Poison” previously debuted to an incredible reception.

The spectacular soundtrack is written and produced by composers Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, and features knockout vocals by the ensemble cast. The focus single of the album, “Loser, Baby,” is a catchy broadway ballad championed by Keith David and Blake Roman's dazzling duet.

The first season of Hazbin Hotel consists of eight episodes. Following the first four episodes out today, two episodes will roll out each week through February 2, along with new song releases each week. The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

TRACKLIST

HELL IS FOREVER - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft , Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen STAYED GONE - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Christian Borle, Amir Talai, Joel Perez IT STARTS WITH SORRY - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft , Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman WHATEVER IT TAKES - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, James Monroe Iglehart RESPECTLESS - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lilli Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart LOSER, BABY - Andrew Underberg, Sam Haft, Keith David, Blake Roman

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 942 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.