Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Billy Porter Drops New Single 'Baby Was A Dancer'

Listen: Billy Porter Drops New Single 'Baby Was A Dancer'

For six weeks this spring, Porter will grace stages in 25 U.S. cities on a new solo tour, kicking off on April 29.

Mar. 24, 2023  

GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter has released the anticipated new single "Baby Was A Dancer."

"Baby Was a Dancer" is me, in the third person, telling the story of the trajectory of leaning into my authenticity." says Billy, "Growing up queer, growing up black, growing up in the church, there was a lot of push back in terms of my authenticity. To talk about yourself, to have the language and the audacity to know one's place and intention on this planet."

Billy continues, "I want people to feel encouraged and inspired and motivated to step out into the world free from all the chains that bind - from all the stuff that comes at us from other people, other directions, other organizations, whatever it is - whatever the things are that bring us down. I want this song to set folks free. There's a joy in it. There's a celebratory nature in it that I love. And I'm just excited to spread that kind of message."

For six weeks this spring, Billy will grace stages in 25 U.S. cities, kicking off on April 29 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre, visiting major markets such as New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA as well as his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, and concluding in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino on June 3. Get your tickets now!

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR:VOLUME 1. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Billy telling his life story through song.

This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. This is an experience not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here:

BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME ONE DATES

4/29 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

5/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

5/2 - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

5/4 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

5/5 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

5/6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

5/7 - Tempe, AZ - ASU Gammage

5/9 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

5/10 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

5/12 - San Antonio, TX - HEB Performing Hall - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/13 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

5/14 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

5/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

5/18 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

5/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Symphony Center

5/21 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

5/23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

5/24 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

5/26 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

5/27 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre

5/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

5/31 - New York, NY -Beacon Theatre

6/1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

6/2 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

6/3 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

ABOUT BILLY PORTER

Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner. Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled (aka Untitled) debut album which spawned the Top 10 "Bubbling Under" single, "Show Me," and the monster ballad, "Love Is On The Way," which also appeared at the pivotal moment in the film, "First Wives Club."

He went on to release "At the Corner of Broadway + Soul" (2005), "Billy's Back on Broadway" (2014), and "The Soul of Richard Rodgers" (2017) featuring Pentatonix, India.Arie, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

Porter scored his first #1 with "Love Yourself" in 2019 on the US Dance Club Songs Chart. He followed that up with his 2020 reimagining of the legendary Buffalo Springfield anthem, "For What It's Worth," and a fierce collaboration with The Shapeshifters on "Finally Ready."

2021 saw Porter covering Juliet Roberts club classic "Caught in The Middle" for Red Hot + Free, which supports underserved communities afflicted with HIV/AIDS. He was also enlisted by multi platinum international superstar Jessie J for "I Want Love." And he delivered a magical turn on Earth, Wind, and Fire's iconic "Shining Star" as Fab G, the Fairy Godmuva, in the 2021 remake of "Cinderella."

Porter is a veteran of the theater (Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Grease), and a two time Tony(r) winner, including "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for Kinky Boots in 2013 and "Best Musical" as a producer for A Strange Loop in 2022.

He has also received a GRAMMY(r) for the Kinky Boots Official Soundtrack in the category of "Best Musical Theater Album" in 2014. Porter took home the EMMY(r) Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on Pose, making history as being the first openly gay man to do so.

Time Magazine named him one of the "100 Most Influential People" of 2020. Billy released his highly anticipated memoir, "Unprotected," in October 2021. His directorial film debut, "Anything's Possible," dropped Summer 2022 to much acclaim. Now, Billy kicks off his next chapter in music, his first love, with new single "Baby Was A Dancer."



Related Stories
Video: The Company of BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: The Company of BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Opening Night
The best of Broadway was at the Imperial Theatre last night to bring good vibes to opening night of Bad Cinderella! BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and we are bringing you conversations with the cast and creative team in this video!
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now Photo
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now
Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with CD and vinyl now available for preorder. Listen to the full album here!
Photos: The Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Takes Opening Night Bows
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opened last night, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
David Hare Thinks Musicals are Strangling Traditional Theatre Photo
David Hare Thinks Musicals are 'Strangling' Traditional Theatre
Sir David Hare has lamented the ‘squatting’ of musicals at theatres such as the Royal Court and Wyndham’s which were once home to ‘straight plays’.

From This Author - Michael Major


Exclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse AwardsExclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse Awards
March 23, 2023

This year’s honorees are Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Maria Hinojosa, Sandra Lee, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Sharon Stone, and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang.  David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees.
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to HuluReview Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu
March 23, 2023

'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!
Photo: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating ChartPhoto: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating Chart
March 23, 2023

Find out where Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be seated for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules. Check out the photo of the seating chart now!
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD ClipExclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip
March 23, 2023

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold. Watch an exclusive video clip from the film now, featuring Jordan as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, and Likes as KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
March 23, 2023

‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
share