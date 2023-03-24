Listen: Billy Porter Drops New Single 'Baby Was A Dancer'

GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter has released the anticipated new single "Baby Was A Dancer."

"Baby Was a Dancer" is me, in the third person, telling the story of the trajectory of leaning into my authenticity." says Billy, "Growing up queer, growing up black, growing up in the church, there was a lot of push back in terms of my authenticity. To talk about yourself, to have the language and the audacity to know one's place and intention on this planet."

Billy continues, "I want people to feel encouraged and inspired and motivated to step out into the world free from all the chains that bind - from all the stuff that comes at us from other people, other directions, other organizations, whatever it is - whatever the things are that bring us down. I want this song to set folks free. There's a joy in it. There's a celebratory nature in it that I love. And I'm just excited to spread that kind of message."

For six weeks this spring, Billy will grace stages in 25 U.S. cities, kicking off on April 29 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre, visiting major markets such as New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA as well as his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, and concluding in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino on June 3. Get your tickets now!

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR:VOLUME 1. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Billy telling his life story through song.

This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. This is an experience not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here:

BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME ONE DATES

4/29 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

5/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

5/2 - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

5/4 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

5/5 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

5/6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre

5/7 - Tempe, AZ - ASU Gammage

5/9 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

5/10 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

5/12 - San Antonio, TX - HEB Performing Hall - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/13 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

5/14 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

5/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

5/18 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

5/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Symphony Center

5/21 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

5/23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

5/24 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

5/26 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

5/27 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre

5/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

5/31 - New York, NY -Beacon Theatre

6/1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

6/2 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

6/3 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

ABOUT BILLY PORTER

Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner. Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled (aka Untitled) debut album which spawned the Top 10 "Bubbling Under" single, "Show Me," and the monster ballad, "Love Is On The Way," which also appeared at the pivotal moment in the film, "First Wives Club."

He went on to release "At the Corner of Broadway + Soul" (2005), "Billy's Back on Broadway" (2014), and "The Soul of Richard Rodgers" (2017) featuring Pentatonix, India.Arie, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

Porter scored his first #1 with "Love Yourself" in 2019 on the US Dance Club Songs Chart. He followed that up with his 2020 reimagining of the legendary Buffalo Springfield anthem, "For What It's Worth," and a fierce collaboration with The Shapeshifters on "Finally Ready."

2021 saw Porter covering Juliet Roberts club classic "Caught in The Middle" for Red Hot + Free, which supports underserved communities afflicted with HIV/AIDS. He was also enlisted by multi platinum international superstar Jessie J for "I Want Love." And he delivered a magical turn on Earth, Wind, and Fire's iconic "Shining Star" as Fab G, the Fairy Godmuva, in the 2021 remake of "Cinderella."

Porter is a veteran of the theater (Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Grease), and a two time Tony(r) winner, including "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for Kinky Boots in 2013 and "Best Musical" as a producer for A Strange Loop in 2022.

He has also received a GRAMMY(r) for the Kinky Boots Official Soundtrack in the category of "Best Musical Theater Album" in 2014. Porter took home the EMMY(r) Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on Pose, making history as being the first openly gay man to do so.

Time Magazine named him one of the "100 Most Influential People" of 2020. Billy released his highly anticipated memoir, "Unprotected," in October 2021. His directorial film debut, "Anything's Possible," dropped Summer 2022 to much acclaim. Now, Billy kicks off his next chapter in music, his first love, with new single "Baby Was A Dancer."