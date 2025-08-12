Listen: Ben Platt Releases 'Diet Pepsi' Cover from Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last week, Ben Platt took the stage at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards to perform a heartfelt rendition of Addison Rae's 2024 hit song Diet Pepsi. Now, the Tony winner has released the much-talked-about live version on streaming, which is available to hear below.

Rae's original version was nominated for a Record of the Year award at Culture Awards, but lost to Lady Gaga's abracadabra. In the write-in category of "Best News We Heard," the award was given to "Ben Platt is here to sing a Record of the Year" nominee for his performance of the song.

Broadway itself won big at the ceremony, with awards going to John Proctor is the Villain, Gypsy's Audra McDonald, Betty Boop, and more. The award show, an offshoot of the podcast by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year. The show is now streaming on Peacock. Check out the full list of winners here.

About Ben Platt

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released three albums: 2019’s Sing To Me, 2021’s Reverie, and 2024's Honeymind. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie, which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and others. In 2024, Platt played a residency at the newly reopened Palace Theatre.