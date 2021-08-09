Listen: Ann Hampton Callaway Releases New Single 'Information Please'

Broadway's Ann Hampton Callaway has released the latest in a string of singles called "Information Please."

Callaway reached out to friend and Golden Globe winner, Amanda McBroom (The Rose), to write the lyric based on a true story called "The Voice in the Box" by Paul Villiard, originally published in Reader's Digest in June 1966.

Debra DeMartini commissioned the song after learning how deeply Callaway was moved by the story, which had been making a big stir on social media in December 2020. It seemed clear to all involved that the tale of a little boy who forges a lasting connection with the local telephone operator, would make for an uplifting song during uncertain pandemic times as it is a reminder to never underestimate the impression you may make on others and to remember what a difference one person can make in someone's life.

Produced by Trey Henry and Paul Viapiano of The Chemistry Set, "Information Please" will ultimately be part of a long awaited CD of Ann's original songs due early in 2022.

The song, released on August 6, 2021, is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and all streaming platforms. To preview and link to all platforms, go to annhamptoncallaway.hearnow.com/information-please.

To follow Ann on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, subscribe to her YouTube channel, get tickets to her live shows, livestreams and more, go to https://linktr.ee/annhcallaway.