Listen: 'Ain't No Man' From SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording

The first single “Ain’t No Man” has been released from the Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers. Click here to stream the song on your platform of choice.

The album will be released digitally on February 7, 2025, with a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records. To pre-order the digital album, click here.

Tickets for the remaining performances are available for purchase online now, or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive.

The cast is led by John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away is produced on Broadway by Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock and Madison Wells Live. Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Prior to Broadway, Swept Away sold-out runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was thrice extended; and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2023, becoming the highest grossing show in its history. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) as well as throughout the globe.

Swept Away had its World Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Pfaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director) in 2022.