News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Listen: 'Ain't No Man' From SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording

The album will be released digitally on February 7, 2025.

By: Dec. 13, 2024
Swept Away Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $39
Cast
Photos
Videos
Listen: 'Ain't No Man' From SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The first single “Ain’t No Man” has been released from the Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers. Click here to stream the song on your platform of choice.

LATEST NEWS

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs 'Tell Me Ernest' on KELLY CLARKSON
Twelve Days of Christmas: WICKED Creators Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus
Best Broadway Shows in 2025- What's Coming!
Creative Team Set For THE LAST FIVE YEARS With Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren

The album will be released digitally on February 7, 2025, with a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records.  To pre-order the digital album, click here

Tickets for the remaining performances are available for purchase online now, or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.  

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive. 

 The cast is led by John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh BreckenridgeHunter BrownMatt DeAngelisCameron JohnsonBrandon KalmRico LeBron, Michael J. MainwaringOrville MendozaChase Peacock, Tyrone L. RobinsonDavid Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim CarnahanJillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away is produced on Broadway by Matthew MastenSean Hudock and Madison Wells Live. Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Prior to Broadway, Swept Away sold-out runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was thrice extended; and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2023, becoming the highest grossing show in its history. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) as well as throughout the globe.

Swept Away had its World Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Pfaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director) in 2022.





Videos