Lisa Howard, Nathan Lee Graham & Tommy Bracco to Join TITANIQUE This Summer

Three new stars boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical TITANIQUE, on the occasion of the show’s second anniversary. Starting June 25, Drama Desk nominee Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) will set sail as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, alongside Grammy award-winning actor Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, Hitch, Priscilla Queen of The Desert) who re-boards in the role of Ruth. Beginning July 11, stage and screen favorite Tommy Bracco (“Big Brother,” Newsies, Heart of Rock and Roll) will steer the ship of dreams as Victor Garber. Driven by the unparalleled songbook of pop icon Céline Dion, this vocally-thrilling, irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic continues its splash-hit Off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square, now on sale through February 23, 2025.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.

The musical’s New York cast currently stars Dee Roscioli in the role of Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Elliott Mattox as Victor Garber (through June 23), Michael Di Liberto as Ruth (through June 23), Brandon Contreras as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown (through June 23), and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Rounding out the current acting company are: Brad Greer, who covers the role of Cal through June 24, and the role of Victor Garber from June 25–July 10; Sara Gallo; Chani Maisonet (through June 30); Tess Marshall; Garrett Poladian; and Terrence Williams Jr. Rae Davenport (SIX, The Wiz) is set to join the ensemble on July 2.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.