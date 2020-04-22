Lionsgate to Stream LA LA LAND, DIRTY DANCING, JOHN WICK, and More

Lionsgate will be streaming a selection of its classic films as part of a new live stream series called Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies.

Each Friday night in April and May at at 9 p.m. ET, Jamie Lee Curtis and other special guests will host the screenings. Dirty Dancing is slated to stream this Friday, April 24, with La La Land on May 1 and John Wick scheduled for May 8.

The livestream will be available on the Lionsgate Movies Youtube channel and the Fandango Movieclips Youtube Channel.

The program is also encouraging its viewers to donate to the Will Rogers Foundation, which supports theater professionals who have been put out of work by the COVID-19 crisis.





