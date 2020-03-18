Linda Lavin and Billy Stritch to Present Facebook Live Concert Today
Linda Lavin and Billy Stritch will present a special casual online concert via "Facebook Live" today, Wednesday, March 18 at 3:00 PM Eastern.
Tune in at www.facebook.com/bstritch
Linda Lavin - who will release her new album Love Notes next week - won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award-nominee for her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. In 2017, Linda was seen in Candide, directed by Hal Prince, and received stellar reviews. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include The New Century (Drama Desk Award), Other Desert Cities (LCT), and Too Much Sun (Vineyard Theatre).
She is a two-time Golden Globe-winner and Emmy nominee for her role as Alice on the nine-year hit TV series "Alice" on CBS, and she co-starred with Sean Hayes in the NBC Series "Sean Saves the World." Linda recently guest starred on "Mom," "The Good Wife," and "Madam Secretary." She featured as a series regular on the CBS sitcom "9JKL" opposite Mark Feurstein and Elliot Gould, and was most recently seen on the series "Brockmire" and "Santa Clarita Diet." Her recent feature films include A Short History of Decay, Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody, How to Be a Latin Lover opposite Rob Lowe and Eugenio Derbez, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, and the upcoming Naked Singularity with John Boyega and Bill Skarsgaard. She also appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's The Intern.
