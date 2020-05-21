Lincoln Center at Home Announces Upcoming Calendar of Events Featuring ACT ONE Starring Santino Fontana & More

Lincoln Center at Home is maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, #ConcertsForKids, and an array of archival and livestream performances, some of which have not been seen since their original airings. Visit LincolnCenter.org to watch and view a weekly schedule.

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

Pop-Up Classroom sessions are led by some of the world's best artists and educators, with each creative learning activity utilizing simple materials found at home to explore a variety of art forms. Each recorded Classroom will remain available on demand after the broadcast, so families can access whenever is most convenient.

Thursday, May 21 at 2:00 pm ET

Visual Art Workshop with Taryn Matusik

A Lincoln Center Teaching Artist specializing in visual arts and theater, Taryn Matusik shows families with children how to make simple, creative visual arts projects from everyday home objects.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Friday, May 22 at 2:00 pm ET

Friday Teaching Artist Challenge

Ms. Ashley and Mr. Damian are challenged to an improvised musical jam session.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Tuesday, May 26 at 2:00 pm ET

Theater Workshop with Jeffrey Boerwinkle

Theater performer and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Jeffrey Boerwinkle, or Mr. B for short, takes children and families through a fun, all-ages theater workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 pm ET

Dance Workshop with Deborah Lohse

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Deborah Lohse uses her background as a professional dancer and choreographer in this easy-to-follow dance class for children and families.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Thursday, May 28 at 2:00 pm ET

Visual Art Workshop with Barbara Ellmann

Painter and visual artist Barbara Ellmann, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist since the 1980s, leads this simple visual arts workshop.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Friday, May 29 at 2:00 pm ET

Friday Teaching Artist Challenge

In this live broadcast, Pop-Up Classroom Teaching Artists are challenged to improvise on the spot!

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

*DANCE WEEK*

Monday, June 1 at 2:00 pm ET

Breaking the Rules with Balanchine Workshop with Deborah Lohse

Learn about New York City Ballet founder George Balanchine and choreograph a Balanchine-inspired dance.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00 pm ET

Printmaking in the Kitchen Workshop with Taryn Matusik

Create a series of prints using objects found in the kitchen.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

*DANCE WEEK*

Wednesday, June 3 at 2:00 pm ET

Juilliard K-12 Dance Workshop

Learn how to create your own solo passion project, guest hosted by Juilliard alumna Laura Careless.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

*DANCE WEEK*

Thursday, June 4 at 2:00 pm ET

Dancing Across Genres Workshop with Yvonne Winborne

Explore the fusion of genres and styles within dance choreographies, with a close look at a piece by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater choreographer Ronald K. Brown.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Friday, June 5 at 2:00 pm ET

Friday Teaching Artist Challenge

In this live broadcast, Pop-Up Classroom Teaching Artists are challenged to improvise on the spot!

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Monday, June 8 at 2:00 pm ET

Music Workshop with Ashley Renee Watkins

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Tuesday, June 9 at 2:00 pm ET

Music Workshop with Damian Quiñones (bilingual lesson)

Lincoln Center Teaching Artist, professional musician, and singer-songwriter Damian Quiñones leads families with children through this bilingual music lesson, utilizing everyday objects found at home.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Wednesday, June 10 at 2:00 pm ET

Juilliard K-12 Drama Workshop

Learn how to prepare a classical monologue for auditioning, guest hosted by Juilliard alumnus Forrest Malloy.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Thursday, June 11 at 2:00 pm ET

Theater Workshop with Myxolydia Tyler

Professional actor, playwright, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Myxolydia Tyler takes families with children through a fun, easy-to-follow theater workshop to spark creativity at home.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

Friday, June 12 at 2:00 pm ET

Friday Teaching Artist Challenge

In this live broadcast, Pop-Up Classroom Teaching Artists are challenged to improvise on the spot!

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/PopUpClassroom.

#ConcertsForKids

For family audiences, we are teaming up with a remarkable group of artists who will bring world-class performances and diverse musical perspectives straight from their homes to yours. We are excited to share these short performances recorded by the artists themselves with your family at home.

Sunday, May 24 at 11:00 am ET

Soul Science Kids

Soul Science Lab is a music duo formed by artist, educator, and creative director, Chen Lo, and multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer, Asante' Amin. Weaving together soul, funk, hip-hop, educational themes, and interactive digital experiences, these soul scientists celebrate through creativity and inspire young minds. This special #ConcertsForKids performance features a seamless blend of fun grooves and empowering tunes that resonate with the next generation.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/ConcertsForKids.

Wednesday, May 27 at 4:00 pm ET

Grace McLean

Grace McLean is an actor, singer, writer, and composer with theater credits on Broadway (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Off-Broadway (The New Group, MCC Theater, LCT3, The Public Theater, La MaMa, Vineyard Theatre, among others). Her original musical, IN THE GREEN, received a 2020 Richard Rodgers Award and was commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater, where she is a writer-in-residence. Her band, Grace McLean & Them Apples, performed in the Lincoln Center American Songbook series in 2015 and 2016. New York Times music critic Stephen Holden says, "Ms. McLean's voice [is] a flexible instrument with unexpected reserves of power...Behind her playful adventurousness lies a well of passion."

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/ConcertsForKids.

Sunday, May 31 at 11:00 am ET

123 Andres

123 Andrés, the husband-and-wife team of Andrés and Christina, Latin Grammy-winning duo with catchy songs and a high-energy show that gets kids and families singing and dancing in Spanish and English. The pair has performed for audiences across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, Panama, Mexico, and Colombia.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/ConcertsForKids.

Wednesday, June 3 at 4:00 pm ET

Mark Mulcahy

Mark Mulcahy is a composer and singer. He has released many albums and performs in the US and Europe. Mark composed the music for the Nickelodeon television series The Adventures of Pete & Pete with the TV band, Polaris. He has written and released several solo records and many other records with the band Miracle Legion. He has written music for the films Management, Spring Forward, The Crush, and A Matter of Degrees. Mr. Mulcahy is featured in the Nick Hornby essay collection, Songbook, and been featured in Rolling Stone,The NY Times, Mojo and many others. He has collaborated on operas with MacArthur grant winner Ben Katchor. Mark is currently at work on his next album and can be found at www.markmulcahy.com

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/ConcertsForKids.

Memorial for Us All

Available Sundays at 6:00 pm ET

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Each Sunday at 6:00 pm ET, we premiere a new community remembrance in the form of a short concert honoring and celebrating those who have left us too soon. Community members are invited to submit the names of a neighbor, friend, or loved one to honor here.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Lincoln Center Archival Performances

Available Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

The Romantic Violin with Joshua Bell

Violinist Joshua Bell joins the New York Philharmonic for short works for violin in a New Year's Eve program conducted by then Music Director Lorin Maazel.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Monday, May 25 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmoniic

9/11 Memorial Concert: A German Requiem

Recorded nine days after September 11, 2001, this somber but uplifting NY Philharmonic concert of Brahms's Requiem will be rebroadcast.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Chamber Music Society with Itzhak Perlman

Enjoy this 1978 CMS performance of works by Beethoven, Brahms, and Mendelssohn, featuring violinist Itzhak Perlman.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

Available Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

New York Philharmonic

Itzhak Perlman Plays Mendelssohn and Brahms

Itzhak Perlman joins conductor David Zinman and the NY Phil for an evening of violin concertos on Live From Lincoln Center. The beloved violinist comments between pieces.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.

*DANCE WEEK*

Available Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 pm ET

Lincoln Center at the Movies

Ballet Hispánico

CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana (2015)

Ballet Hispánico will "whisk us away to contemporary dance's hottest spot" (Washington Post) in this imaginative and theatrical showcase of Latin-inspired contemporary dance at its best. In Club Havana, the intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba. Hailed as a "masterpiece" by the Chicago Sun-Times, Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's CARMEN.maquia is a Picasso-inspired, contemporary take on Bizet's classic opera about a passionate gypsy. Riveting from start to finish, the physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/DanceWeek.

Ballet Hispanico's production of CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana for Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance is made possible by The Arnhold Foundation.

*DANCE WEEK*

Available Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

New York City Ballet

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1986)

A beloved classic, George Balanchine's enchanting full-evening adaptation of Shakespeare's magical comedy is choreographed to music by the great German composer Felix Mendelssohn. The ballet premiered on April 24, 1964, opening New York City Ballet's first repertory season at the New York State Theater (today the David H. Koch Theater). The cast includes Maria Calegari (Titania), Ib Andersen (Oberon), and Jean-Pierre Frohlich (Puck). Robert Irving conducts the NYCB Orchestra.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/DanceWeek.

*DANCE WEEK*

Available Sunday, May 31 at 8:00 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House (1978)

An evening of repertory includes the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote with Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones, Michel Fokine's Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin, with Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy leading the cast, and George Balanchine's plotless ballet Theme and Variations performed by Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov to the glorious Tchaikovsky score. Rounding out the broadcast is Fokine's Firebird, a magical tale of the legendary creature who helps two noble lovers overcome an evil sorcerer, set to an iridescent score by Stravinsky.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/DanceWeek.

*DANCE WEEK*

Available Monday, June 1 at 7:00 pm ET

The School of American Ballet Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration

The School of American Ballet premieres recent outstanding highlights of the School's annual Workshop Performances at Lincoln Center's Peter Jay Sharp Theater, with commentary and insight from the School's artistic leaders, Jonathan Stafford and Kay Mazzo, distinguished alumni Justin Peck and Maria Kowroski, and SAB's senior faculty member Suki Schorer. This special event also includes the announcement of the 2020 Mae L. Wien Awards for Outstanding Promise, a distinction awarded to three senior students who show significant potential for high professional achievement. Past performances to be screened in their entirety include Justin Peck's In Creases and Jerome Robbins's Circus Polka (both 2018), the pas de deux from George Balanchine's Agon (2019), and George Balanchine's Scotch Symphony (2017).

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/DanceWeek.

*DANCE WEEK*

Available Tuesday, June 2 at 8:00 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

New York City Ballet

Coppélia

Coppélia, considered one of the greatest comic ballets of the 19th Century, is the tale of a mad inventor and the life-like doll he creates. Like The Nutcracker, the story is based on the writing of E.T.A. Hoffmann. George Balanchine choreographed his version with ballerina Alexandra Danilova (after Marius Petipa) in 1974, set to the 1870 score by French composer Léo Delibes. This Live From Lincoln Center rebroadcast, features the ballet's original leading dancers, Patricia McBride, Helgi Tomasson, and Shaun O'Brien.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/DanceWeek.

*DANCE WEEK*

Available Wednesday, June 3 at 8:00 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

New York City Ballet

Tribute to Balanchine

After George Balanchine's death on April 30, 1983, the New York City Ballet honored its founding genius in this tribute performance to the legendary choreographer, who co-founded NYCB in 1948 and created more than 120 works for his company. In this Live From Lincoln Center rebroadcast, the company presents three of these ballets: Vienna Waltzes to music by Johann Strauss (ii), Franz Lehar, and Richard Strauss, features Kyra Nichols and Sean Lavery, Heather Watts and Helgi Tomasson, Elyse Borne and Bart Cook, Karin von Aroldingen and Peter Martins, and Suzanne Farrell and Adam Lüders; Mozartiana to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky, is led by Suzanne Farrell, Victor Castelli, and Ib Andersen; and Who Cares?, to music by George Gershwin as adapted and orchestrated by Hershy Kay, features Lourdes Lopez, Patricia McBride, Heather Watts, and Sean Lavery. Robert Irving conducts the NYCB Orchestra.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/DanceWeek.

*DANCE WEEK*

Available Thursday, June 4 at 8:00 pm ET

Lincoln Center at the Movies

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Chroma, Grace, Takademe, Revelations

Witness an iconic masterpiece of American dance, Alvin Ailey's Revelations, described by The New York Times as "one of the great works of the human spirit." This soulful tour de force draws on African-American spirituals, gospel songs, and holy blues. The program also includes Wayne McGregor's sumptuous Chroma, with orchestrations of songs by The White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown's Grace, a powerful meeting of modern and West African dance to music by Duke Ellington, Roy Davis, and Fela Kuti; and Robert Battle's humorous, high-flying Takademe.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/DanceWeek.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's production of Revelations, Chroma, Grace, and Takademe for Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance is supported by a grant from the Howard Gilman Foundation.

*BROADWAY FRIDAYS*

Available Friday, June 5 at 8:00 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel with the New York Philharmonic

Carousel was hailed by Time Magazine as "the best musical of the 20th Century." The New York Philharmonic presents a stunning staged production of this iconic American work, featuring a star-studded cast including Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, John Cullum and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/BroadwayFridays.

*BROADWAY FRIDAYS*

Available Friday, June 12 at 8:00 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center Theater

The Nance

Tony-Award winner Nathan Lane stars in Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy as Chauncey Miles, who faces a changing world and his own self-loathing. The play paints the portrait of a homosexual man, living and working in the secretive and dangerous gay world of 1930s New York, whose outrageous antics on the burlesque stage stand in marked contrast to his offstage life. With a touching love story at its core, Lincoln Center Theater's Tony Award-winning production is also a fond and funny tribute to the golden age of burlesque. In addition to Lane, the cast boasts Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jenni Barber, Andrea Burns, and Jonny Orsini.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/BroadwayFridays.

*BROADWAY FRIDAYS*

Available Friday, June 19 at 8:00 pm ET

Live From Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center Theater

Act One

Few have captured the magic of the theater better than Moss Hart, a kid from the Bronx who went on to become a lion of Broadway. Tony-Award winning writer and director James Lapine adapts Hart's memoir for the stage, and earned a Tony Award nomination for best play in the process, in this gorgeous Lincoln Center Theater production, creating a world as vivid and transformative as the stage itself. The celebrated cast includes Tony Award winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin and Santino Fontana.

WATCH HERE. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/BroadwayFridays.

