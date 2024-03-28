Lincoln Center Theater's UNCLE VANYA Will Launch Digital Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lincoln Center Theater will launch an online ticket lottery for its production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA, beginning with its first preview on Tuesday, April 2 at 8pm at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Opening night for UNCLE VANYA, featuring a new version by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer, is Wednesday, April 24.

Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $48 (inclusive of fees) will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am EST the day before the performance. Winners will be chosen at random at 10:00am and at 3:00pm the day before the performance.

The cast will feature Steve Carell as Vanya, in his Broadway debut, William Jackson Harper as Doctor Astrov, Jonathan Hadary as Waffles, Jayne Houdyshell as Mama, Spencer Donovan Jones as Neighbor, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Alfred Molina as Alexander, Alison Pill as Sonya, and Anika Noni Rose as Yelena.

Sonya (Alison Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Steve Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father (Alfred Molina) and his charismatic wife (Anika Noni Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt, and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives. Director Lila Neugebauer and playwright Heidi Schreck collaborate on the premiere of this Lincoln Center Theater production of UNCLE VANYA, which pairs Chekhov's enduring masterpiece with one of America's most celebrated contemporary playwrights in a strikingly immediate new translation.

UNCLE VANYA will have sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III will be stage manager.

Tickets to UNCLE VANYA, priced from $39 to $190, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.LCT.org. A limited number of tickets priced from $32 to $35.50 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

In addition to UNCLE VANYA, Lincoln Center Theater’s current season includes Corruption, a new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher, currently playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater through Sunday, April 14; and The Keep Going Songs, by Abigail and Shaun Bengson, directed by Caitlin Sullivan, which will begin performances Saturday, April 20 through Sunday, May 26 at the Claire Tow Theater.