CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets

Lincoln Center Theater will launch an online ticket lottery for its new production of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, beginning with the musical's first preview, Thursday, March 9 at 8pm, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night for Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, is Thursday, April 13.

Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $39 will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://CamelotBwayLottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am EST the night before. Winners will be chosen at random and will be notified by email and text message by 10:00am for matinees and 3:00pm for evening performances on the day of the performance.

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot features a cast of 27 headed by Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, Marilee Talkington, Camden McKinnon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Fergie Philippe and Danny Wolohan.

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."

Regularly priced tickets ranging from $39 to $189, are available at the Vivian Beaumont Theater box office, by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200, and online.