Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets

CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets

Find out how to get discounted tickets to Camelot, which soon opens on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Lincoln Center Theater will launch an online ticket lottery for its new production of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, beginning with the musical's first preview, Thursday, March 9 at 8pm, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night for Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, is Thursday, April 13.

Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $39 will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://CamelotBwayLottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am EST the night before. Winners will be chosen at random and will be notified by email and text message by 10:00am for matinees and 3:00pm for evening performances on the day of the performance.

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot features a cast of 27 headed by Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, Marilee Talkington, Camden McKinnon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Fergie Philippe and Danny Wolohan.

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."

Regularly priced tickets ranging from $39 to $189, are available at the Vivian Beaumont Theater box office, by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200, and online.




Related Stories
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAME Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!
Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway
Watch a sneak peek of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap, and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, beginning previews on Broadway next month!
Photo & Video: First Look at Burnap, Soo and Donica in CAMELOT Photo
Photo & Video: First Look at Burnap, Soo and Donica in CAMELOT
Get a first look at photo and video of the stars of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot: Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac)!
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for CAMELOT Photo
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for CAMELOT
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Lerner & Loewe's Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, featuring Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica and more.

More Hot Stories For You


A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening NightA DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening Night
March 8, 2023

Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!
March 8, 2023

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. Plus,  check out all new rehearsal photos here!
A STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This SummerA STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This Summer
March 8, 2023

A Strange Loop is headed to London this summer! The production will make its premiere at the Barbican Theatre 17 June - 9 September, running for a limited 12-week season.
Public Celebration of the Life of Ann Reinking Will Be Held at the Ambassadors Theatre This MonthPublic Celebration of the Life of Ann Reinking Will Be Held at the Ambassadors Theatre This Month
March 8, 2023

A celebration of the life of famed choreographer and performer Ann Reinking will take place March 20th at 1:30PM ET at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. Ann passed away on December 12, 2020.
MEDUSA THE MUSICAL Will Have Developmental Readings Next Week Starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Jeremy Kushnier, and MoreMEDUSA THE MUSICAL Will Have Developmental Readings Next Week Starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Jeremy Kushnier, and More
March 8, 2023

Developmental readings of Medusa The Musical,  a new musical, with a book, music and lyrics by Wes Braver and Rachel Dean will be presented at Ripley Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue). There will be two (2) performances: Monday, March 13th @7:00 and Tuesday, March 14th  @1:00pm. Seating is limited.  
share