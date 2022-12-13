Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Las Vegas

Award-winning creator and star of Broadway hits HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will return to the stage for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at The Summit Showroom inside The VenetianÂ® Resort on Thursday, Jan. 12, Friday, Jan. 13 and the 7:00 p.m. showing on Saturday, Jan. 14. The show was conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale 20 years ago, and features a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music and vocal stylings.

"I knew I had to go back to Vegas after our electric opening week," said Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME. "Every Freestyle Love Supreme show is unique; that's the secret sauce. The rest is made up by this unstoppable group of actors, singers, beatboxers, and YOU, the audience. See you there."

Lin-Manuel Miranda's passion is FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, founding the talented group in 2003 and now bringing the freestyle and free flowing performances to the famed Las Vegas Strip. The show pays homage to jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME provides non-stop entertainment from singing to beatboxing, creating humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers from audience suggestions, ensuring no two shows are ever the same. In addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, fans can expect a rotating roster of special guests at select performances. The recipient of a Special Tony Award, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME has had two successful Broadway engagements and just completed a national tour prior to the Vegas residency. The documentary "WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, was nominated for a Grammy Award and streams on HULU.

Tickets start at $99 and are on sale now for Grazie Rewards members, or are available on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.