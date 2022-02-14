Lin-Manuel Miranda to Join Tonight's STARS IN THE HOUSE Honoring Doreen Montalvo

Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Mrs. Doubtfire's Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Jay Harrison Ghee, Calvin Cooper and Tony nominee Brad Oscar will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in tonight's very special episode of "Stars in The House" to remember their dear friend Doreen Montalvo, the voice behind some of Broadway's greatest songs. The episode will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com.

Jenn Gambatese and R.Evolución Latina are producing this evening of remembrance, friendship and sharing alongside Seth and James. "Stars in the House" normally raises funds for The Actors Fund through online donations, but this evening will be raising funds for R.Evolución Latina's Doreen Montalvo "Do It Anyway" scholarship for artists over 30 years old. As previously announced, Broadway and R.Evoluciónn Latina artists that are joining in this night of celebration and love are Jenn Gambatese ("Mrs. Doubtfire"), Andréa Burns ("In The Heights", "On Your Feet") David Baida ("On Your Feet"), Alèna Watters ("Mrs. Doubtfire") and Doreen Montalvo scholarships finalists Amanda Martinez and Danielle Diniz.

A special moment of the event will be the announcement of the 2022 scholarship recipient chosen by fellow cast mates Marcos Santana, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, David Baida, Liz Ramos, Francisca Muñoz, and R.Evolucion Latina founder Luis Salgado ("In The Heights"). There will also be plenty of live performing throughout the night, live with Seth in-studio--a first for Stars in the House!

"Doreen Montalvo Mann lived her life as an embodiment of Love! Valentine's Day felt like the perfect time to honor her and raise money for the R.Evolución Latina scholarship in her name, so I reached out to Seth and James and this wonderful evening has come together. I am so excited for people to experience Just how much Doreen influenced so many of us!" says Jenn Gambatese.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.