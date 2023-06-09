Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family Found RISE THEATRE DIRECTORY to Increase Visibility For Underrepresented Theatre Artists

Today marks the debut of RISE (Representation, Inclusion, & Support for Employment) Theatre, along with the launch of their new tool: The RISE Theatre Directory, a FREE national online directory promoting the visibility of individuals who work backstage, behind-the-scenes, and in support of theatre making. With a special focus on amplifying women, people of color and folks from underrepresented communities, RISE aims to bridge gaps amongst the theatre industry's large diverse talent pool.

RISE Theatre was founded by Maestra Music and the Miranda Family Fund, with generous seed funding from inaugural partners: the Miranda Family Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Jeffrey Seller, John Gore for Broadway.com, Jordan Roth, The Nederlander Organization, Thomas Kail, and UPS Foundation and through partnership with the American Theater Wing and The Broadway League.

“Staffing a theatrical production is often a daunting task and people often miss out on hiring incredible talent because they don't know where to look. The RISE Theatre Directory aims to level the playing field for all theatre practitioners and give underrepresented communities a place to be discovered. From crew up to general managers, the RISE directory strives to ensure that backstage staff are as diverse as the stories we write for and tell on the stage. I couldn't be more excited to see how this directory can help foster greater collaboration and make our beloved industry more equitable.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“RISE Theatre is a national ecosystem built with a coalition of partnership that is representative of the diverse theatre-making that exists in all corners of the United States. By building networks of visibility and empowering practices of equity within our industries, we are providing the field with greater tools to build progress and sustainability.”

Adam Hyndman (RISE Theatre)

"At Maestra, we have learned that the best way to combat the dangerous idea that skilled people who look like us don't exist is to offer visible evidence that we most certainly do. I'm so happy that RISE Theatre is now set to transform the industry, filling our workforce with skilled artists and laborers who previously had not seen the path to their employment in the theater."

- Georgia Stitt (Maestra Music)

RISE Theatre's Community Partners Include:

A Broader Way Foundation

Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)

Arts Administrators of Color

Arts Ignite

BIPOC Arts

Black Stage Everything

Black Theatre Coalition

Breaking the Binary Theatre

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Broadway Women's Alliance

The Business of Broadway

Design Action

The Dramatists Guild of America

Harriet Tubman Effect Institute

Invest In Access, Inc.

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab

The Lillys

Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE)

Open Stage Project, Inc.

Prime Produce Apprentice Cooperative

Producer Hub

Ring of Keys

TEMPO (Trans & Expansive Music Professional Organization)

Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC)

The Industry Standard Group (TISG)

tutti musicians

Women Count

Women & Theatre

Setting the stage for the launch of the directory, different leaders and talent in the theatre space such as Danny Marin, Nzinga Williams, and Rosalba Rolon, came together to share their personal accounts of what fuels their passion for their craft, while acknowledging and identifying the prevalent diversity issue in the theatre industry. By organizing and sharing their stories, RISE Theatre's Community of Advocates aim to build community, and hold a mirror up to theatre employers and decision-makers, in hopes of inspiring change for the future.

RISE Theatre's Community of Advocates Include:

Brandon Kazen-Maddox (@bkazenmaddox) - Director, ASL Artist, Educator

Camille A. Brown (@camilleabrown) - Choreographer

Cody Renard Richard (@codyrenard) - Stage Manager

Cherie B. Tay (@cheriebtay) - Stage Manager

Clint Ramos (@clintramos) - Costume/Scenic Designer

Danny Marin (@itsdannymarin) - Producer/Actor

Emilio Sosa (@esosafashion) - Costume Designer

Georgia Stitt (@georgiastitt) - Composer, Lyricist, Music Director

Helen Park (@thehelenpark) - Composer, Lyricist

Judy Yin-Chi Lee (@judyyclee732)- Musician

Larissa Fasthorse - Playwright

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@lin_manuel) - Songwriter, Actor, Director, Producer

Maria Goyanes (@mariagoyanes) - Artistic Director

Meghan Abel (@meganbable) - Head of Props for Barrymore Theatre/Shuberts

Nina Ward (@geminina1) - Publicist

Nzinga Williams (@zingzinga) - Company/General Manager, Fat Ham

Paul Tazewell - Costume Designer

Peter Royston (@peterroyston) - State Manager/Arts Educator

Quiara Alegría Hudes (@quiaraalegria) - Playwright

Rosalba Rolon (@rosalbarolonr) - Artistic Director

Sammy Lopez (@shlopez21) - Producer/Director

Wilson Chin (@wilsonchindesign) - Scenic Designer

To celebrate the debut, RISE Theatre organized an industry launch brunch at The Civilian Hotel in New York City, with attendees including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, Helen Park, Quiara Alegría Hudes, John Gore, Martha Steketee, Maggie Brohn, and more.

Lin-Manuel spoke about the nexus for RISE Theatre's creation, before playing a PSA which highlights personal accounts from RISE Theatre's Community of Advocates and explains the necessity for the directory. Adam Hyndman (Project Manager for RISE) and Victoria Detres (Project Coordinator for RISE) then spoke of ways to get involved and support the cause RISE Theatre is uplifting -- to create more equitable hiring practices within the theatre community.