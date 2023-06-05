Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tovah Feldshuh, Jason Robert Brown, and More Will Present at the 2023 Drama Desk Awards

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at Sardi's.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Presenters for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced by producer Staci Levine/Groundswell Theatricals. 

Presenters at this year's Drama Desk Awards include: Jason Robert Brown (Parade), Ellen Burstyn (Same Time Next Year), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Jordan Cooper (Ain't No Mo), Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl), Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl), Shaina Taub (Suffs), Alfred Uhry (Parade),  and more.

Taking place on Tuesday, June 6 at Sardi's, and hosted by Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, the Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are the Drama Desk co-presidents.

In accordance with a decision by the Drama Desk board of directors, this year all performance categories are gender-free, as they were for the first 19 years of the awards' existence. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical. These categories will also have two winners each.

Check out the full list of winners here.

What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York's professional theater.

"We are proud to congratulate the winners of the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which celebrate all of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway," said Commissioner Anne del Castillo of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. "This year's awards also honor Between Riverside and Crazy's Stephen McKinley Henderson, the cast of Soho Rep's Public Obscenities, and Ryan J. Haddad, creator of Dark Disabled Stories, who each represent the rich diversity and breadth of talent that define NYC as a global creative capital.”

The 2022-2023 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance: UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Dan Dinero (Theatre is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Margaret Hall (Playbill) and Charles Wright, Drama Desk co-president, ex-officio.



RELATED STORIES

1
& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards Photo
& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards

Actors’ Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs has revealed the nominees for this season’s ACCA Award, honoring the chorus performers in a Broadway show.

2
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE & More Win 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Photo
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE & More Win 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, just announced the winners of the 12th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

3
Florida Teacher Receives Excellence in Theatre Education Award Photo
Florida Teacher Receives Excellence in Theatre Education Award

Theatre director/teacher Jason Zembuch Young of South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida, will receive the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award.

4
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards

Winners for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today. Among the big winners were Some Like It Hot, Parade, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENTVideo: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT
Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTONJason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON
Wake Up With BWW 6/5: BAD CINDERELLA Closes, Theatre World Awards, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/5: BAD CINDERELLA Closes, Theatre World Awards, and More!
Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed UnconstitutionalTennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional

Videos

Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You