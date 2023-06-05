Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tovah Feldshuh, Jason Robert Brown, and More Will Present at the 2023 Drama Desk Awards

Presenters for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced by producer Staci Levine/Groundswell Theatricals.

Presenters at this year's Drama Desk Awards include: Jason Robert Brown (Parade), Ellen Burstyn (Same Time Next Year), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Jordan Cooper (Ain't No Mo), Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl), Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl), Shaina Taub (Suffs), Alfred Uhry (Parade), and more.

Taking place on Tuesday, June 6 at Sardi's, and hosted by Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, the Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are the Drama Desk co-presidents.

In accordance with a decision by the Drama Desk board of directors, this year all performance categories are gender-free, as they were for the first 19 years of the awards' existence. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical. These categories will also have two winners each.

Check out the full list of winners here.

What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York's professional theater.

"We are proud to congratulate the winners of the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which celebrate all of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway," said Commissioner Anne del Castillo of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. "This year's awards also honor Between Riverside and Crazy's Stephen McKinley Henderson, the cast of Soho Rep's Public Obscenities, and Ryan J. Haddad, creator of Dark Disabled Stories, who each represent the rich diversity and breadth of talent that define NYC as a global creative capital.”

The 2022-2023 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance: UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Dan Dinero (Theatre is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Margaret Hall (Playbill) and Charles Wright, Drama Desk co-president, ex-officio.