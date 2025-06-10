Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Story of HAMILTON Tonys Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sunday night’s 2025 Tony Awards featured a showstopping Hamilton reunion performance in celebration of the musical’s 10th anniversary. This afternoon, the show's beloved creator Lin-Manuel Miranda shared how the moment came together on social media.

According to Lin, the idea was born months ago with a challenge from Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

“It’s the 10th anniversary. I think you have to do more than one song for the Tonys, and it should be special,” Kail told Miranda. “I don’t know what that is, but you’ll figure it out.”

Lin went on to explain how he devised the concept for the performance. “I had an epiphany in the shower: we start with Ham & Burr at the top of Non-Stop, into a medley, and then morph History Has Its Eyes on You into the END of Non-Stop,” Miranda wrote.

“Non-Stop is the bread, and we just have to figure out what goes in the sandwich. It writes itself!” Lin told the show's creative 'Cabinet'. Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler replied, “Yeah, Lin. But… it doesn’t STAGE itself.”

Blankenbuehler, Miranda noted, delivered a re-staging that was “genius,” adding, “We don’t talk about that enough.”

Music director Alex Lacamoire prepared a demo of the medley, while costume designer Paul Tazewell collaborated with Jacob A Climer and Sarah Laux to design sleek black wardrobe variations. The lighting team, led by David Korins and Daniel Brodie, worked swiftly to elevate the stage picture in the posthumous absence of original lighting designer, Howell Binkley.

“RIP Howell Binkley, our lighting designer, who carved with light and is so missed,” Miranda added, paying tribute to the late Tony-winning designer.

Production ramped up the week of the Tonys, with Andy Blankenbuehler entering pre-production on Monday, vocal rehearsals held Thursday, staging on Friday with the addition of Leslie Odom Jr. and Jonathan Groff, and a final Sunday morning dress rehearsal that brought in Anthony Ramos.

The end result was a triumphant return for the original cast, many of whom hadn’t shared a stage together in years.

“The joy was indescribable. The joy continues,” Miranda shared. “I always dreamed we’d all get back in the room together. I never dreamed how much more fun it would be with nothing to prove and everything to celebrate.”

Check out photos and video of their journey to the stage in Lin's posts here: