Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out Lady Filming Using a Rap During HAMILTON

During Wednesday night's performance of "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico, Lin-Manuel Miranda called out a fan filming during the show - in a clever way. Miranda ad-libbed a lyric in the song "My Shot" to point out the inappropriate action of the fan, according to BBC News.

After the show, Miranda took to Twitter to comment on the situation. He posted the changed lyric, "LADY FILMING IN THE 4th ROW, PLEASE STOP IT, I gotta holler just to be heard..." He then went on to say, "please don't make me do that s*** again."

Miranda said in another tweet how his co-stars on stage were taken aback by the change in the lyrics. He also pointed out how stressful changing the song is when he said, "Anyway, having to think that fast within My Shot takes a year off my life, please just enjoy the show."

When fans replied to the tweets saying that recording shows is justified because some fans can't afford to see shows live due to the price of theatre tickets, especially when also taking into account the travel costs for those living outside major cities.

Miranda replied to this by saying, it "misrepresents" his work.

See the tweets below!

Hamilthought, Show #7, 1/16/19

2nd "rewrite":

"I'm a get a scholarship to King's College

I probly shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze & astonish,

LADY FILMING IN THE 4th ROW, PLEASE STOP IT,

I gotta holler just to be heard..."



Please don't make me do that shit again. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 16, 2019

Then I turned back to the Sons of Liberty, who were like...@rubenjcarbajal

Anyway, having to think that fast within My Shot takes a year off my life, please just enjoy the show.

Otherwise you were the best crowd we ever had! pic.twitter.com/DV51Y998ZV - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 16, 2019

@ryanghinds sorry, I don't accept that premise: a bootleg, w terrible audio and shaky visuals doesn't preserve my work, it MISrepresents it. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 27, 2014

