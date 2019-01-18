Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out Lady Filming Using a Rap During HAMILTON

Jan. 18, 2019  

During Wednesday night's performance of "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico, Lin-Manuel Miranda called out a fan filming during the show - in a clever way. Miranda ad-libbed a lyric in the song "My Shot" to point out the inappropriate action of the fan, according to BBC News.

After the show, Miranda took to Twitter to comment on the situation. He posted the changed lyric, "LADY FILMING IN THE 4th ROW, PLEASE STOP IT, I gotta holler just to be heard..." He then went on to say, "please don't make me do that s*** again."

Miranda said in another tweet how his co-stars on stage were taken aback by the change in the lyrics. He also pointed out how stressful changing the song is when he said, "Anyway, having to think that fast within My Shot takes a year off my life, please just enjoy the show."

When fans replied to the tweets saying that recording shows is justified because some fans can't afford to see shows live due to the price of theatre tickets, especially when also taking into account the travel costs for those living outside major cities.

Miranda replied to this by saying, it "misrepresents" his work.

