Limited Tickets Remain for BROADWAY BACKWARDS Hosted by Jenn Colella

Only a few seats remain for Broadway Backwards, the star-studded annual evening of reimagined show tunes that share LGBTQ+ love stories, set for this Monday, March 11, 2024, at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre.



With a full cast of more than 100 performers - complete with Broadway’s biggest names, emerging stars and a spectacular ensemble - and backed by a 13-piece orchestra, Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards) takes familiar songs in the Broadway canon and transforms them into queer anthems and love ballads.



Remaining tickets for Broadway Backwards start at $300. The tickets are available now at broadwaycares.org/backwards.



Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the fourth year to host the in-person event. She’ll be joined by special guests Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Julie Benko (Harmony), Jonathan Bennett (Spamalot, original Mean Girls film), Todd Buonopane (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Tituss Burgess (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Len Cariou (Broadway’s original Sweeney Todd, TV’s Blue Bloods), Bradley Dean (Here We Are), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band, Netflix’s Tick Tick…Boom!), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Joshua Henry (Into the Woods), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical), John McGinty (King Lear), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin), Alex Newell (Shucked), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), Lillias White (Hadestown), Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset),Chip Zien (Harmony) and Grammy Award-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices, plus Joe Chisholm, Daniel Marmion, Nicholas Park, Morgana Shaw and Jamison Stern. Performers subject to change.



The annual evening is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.



An extremely limited number of prime orchestra, rear side orchestra or mezzanine and balcony seats remain available. Already sold out are premium orchestra and rear mezzanine, as well as the “Backstage & Beyond'' ticket package, which includes an invitation to the dress-tech rehearsal,tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, premium seats to the show and the special post-show reception with the cast.



Broadway Backwards Creator Robert Bartley returns to direct, write and choreograph the show. He will be joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Michael Gacetta as music director, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as associate music directors, Skye Mattox and Adam Roberts as choreographers and associate directors, and Christopher Tester as director of artistic sign language. E Sara Barnes will serve as production stage manager. Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche from Casting by ARC join as casting consultants.



The evening will feature lighting design by Carolyn Wong, sound design by Maria Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers will be Kitty Cassetti, Jess Gersz, Vanessa Leuck, Natalie Loveland, Tyler Carlton Williams and Nicole Zausmer.



Broadway Backwards began as a grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006. The event has grown into one of the most anticipated annual celebrations on Broadway.



Last year’s empowering edition raised a record $765,069. The 67-person cast featured a show-stopping lineup of beloved Broadway stars and was backed by a live, 13-piece orchestra.

See photos from last year's event HERE!