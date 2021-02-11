Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Let It Go and Connect with Your Favorite Disney on Broadway Stars on Stage Door!

Stars from the Disney on Broadway family are available for video shoutouts now on Stage Door!

Feb. 11, 2021  

Want to connect with your favorite Disney on Broadway stars on Stage Door? Check out cast members from The Lion King, Aladdin, Newsies, and more that are available to book for video shoutouts!

Stars include Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Arielle Jacobs, Courtney Reed, Dan DeLuca, Derrick Davis, Drew Seeley, Liz Callaway, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, and Tommy Bracco.

The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway For Racial Justice and more!


