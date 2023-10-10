Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Host BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Jessica Vosk, and More

NY Forever has announced the lineup and volunteer opportunities for the second installment of Broadway Forever, a series of free, star-studded, pop-up concerts and community service activations, empowering New Yorkers across the city to build a better city for all. All activities will take place on Sunday, October 15th.

Volunteers will gather at 9 AM to revitalize Joyce Kilmer Park and Franz Siegel Park in the South Bronx. To register for this volunteer opportunity with NY Forever and The Bronx is Blooming, create a New York Cares volunteer account and reserve your spot here.

The concert — free and open to all New Yorkers at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx (East 161st Street, Grandview Place) — will begin at 11AM. The concert will be hosted by Tony Award® Winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and will feature performances and appearances from 2023 Tony Award® Winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Adam Pascal (RENT), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Jessica Vosk (WICKED), Colin Donnell (The Shark is Broken), Andrew Durand (Shucked), Lili Thomas (Chicago), Ian Shaw (The Shark is Broken) and current cast members from & Juliet (Veronica Otim), Harmony (Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey), and Here Lies Love (Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay).

Broadway stars performing throughout New York City celebrate the creativity and resilience that is intrinsic to the city - and provide an opportunity to recognize the volunteers and community organizers who work hard to make New York a better place. The concerts will bring Broadway entertainment to DOT’s Public Space Programming, a city initiative that brings free activities to public spaces.

The events are produced and staged by 6W Entertainment, with additional support from New York Cares and the Times Square Alliance.