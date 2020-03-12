Leslie Odom, Jr. Postpones Tour Stops in San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle

Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced the postponement of three of his upcoming tour dates, originally set for this month.

According to a post on Twitter, Odom, Jr. will postpone his stops in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco, "in response to alerts from local health officials and to safeguard the wellbeing of the fans."

The new dates for the cancelled stops are as follows:

August Hall in San Francisco, CA - October 22

Hawthorne Theatre in Portland, OR - October 24

Neptune Theatre in Seattle, WA - October 25

Previously obtained tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

The rest of Odom, Jr.'s tour is set to go on as planned. The dates are as follows:

Fine Line Music Café, MAR 17, 2020

House of Blues, Chicago, MAR 18, 2020

El Club, MAR 20, 2020

The Mod Club Theatre, MAR 22, 2020

L'Astral, MAR 23, 2020

Brighton Music Hall, MAR 27, 2020

Foxwoods Resort Casino, MAR 28, 2020

Music Hall of Williamsburg, MAR 29, 2020

World Café, MAR 31, 2020

The 9:30 Club, APR 1, 2020

Variety Playhouse, APR 3, 2020

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, APR 25, 2020

For more information about tour dates click HERE.

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express. He most recently wrapped production on Sopranos: The Many Saints of Newark, and will next be seen in Harriet, Needle in a Timestack, Music, and voicing a character in the animated musical-Comedy Central Park. Not to mention, he has performed on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and many others. He published his first book, Failing Up: How To Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning in 2018.





