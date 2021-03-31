Leslie Odom Jr., Catherine O'Hara & More Will Present at the ACE Eddies

Presenters have been announced for this year's "ACE Eddie" Awards, including "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. and "Schitt's Creek"'s Catherine O'Hara!

Additionally, American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that the ensemble cast of NBC's hit musical comedy "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," including Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John CLARENCE Stewart, will host the awards. See more here.

The event's presenters also include Oscar winner Jodie Foster, recent Critics Choice Awards-winner Seth Meyers ("Late Night with Seth Meyers"), Emmy® nominee Charles Dance (Mank), actor/producer Jon Huertas ("This Is Us"), creator/writer/actor Brendan Hunt and actor Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso"), young Minari actors Noel Cho and Alan S. Kim Oscar® nominee Riz Ahmed and actor Jeremy Lee Stone (Sound of Metal) and Oscar® nominees Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman).

Recognizing outstanding editing in film, television and documentaries, the ACE Eddie Awards will announce winners LIVE during its virtual awards ceremony on April 17 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET. As previously announced, prolific filmmaker Spike Lee will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film and film editors Lynzee Klingman, ACE and Sidney Wolinsky, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.



A full list of nominees for the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards, originally announced March 11th, is available on the ACE website.