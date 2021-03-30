The Cast of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Will Host the ACE Eddies

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that the ensemble cast of NBC's hit musical comedy "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," including Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, will host the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards.

In its second season, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" continues to explore the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance. Critics have adored the series - Variety called the show "the rare broadcast series that keeps winning fans and acclaim," TV Guide Magazine said it's a "a whimsically tuneful winner" and USA Today wrote that "Zoey's" is "delightful" and "brilliantly choreographed." "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.



Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore serving as producers.



"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.



"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" airs Sunday nights on NBC. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.

"We are so excited to have this talented cast bring their originality, triple-threat talent and great vibes as hosts of the Eddies this year," stated ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. "It's been a tough year and entertainment like 'Zoey's' has helped us all get through it." Past hosts of the ACE Eddie Awards include Bob Odenkirk, Patton Oswalt, D'Arcy Carden, Tichina Arnold, Adam DeVine and Rachel Bloom, among others.



Recognizing outstanding editing in film, television and documentaries, the ACE Eddie Awards will announce winners LIVE during its virtual awards ceremony on April 17 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET. As previously announced, prolific filmmaker Spike Lee will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film and film editors Lynzee Klingman, ACE and Sidney Wolinsky, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.



A full list of nominees for the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards, originally announced March 11th, is available on the ACE website.