Lena Hall's New EP 'Obsessed: David Bowie' is Now Available

The latest installment of Lena Hall's music and video series, Obsessed is available today! Obsessed: David Bowie - delving into the rich catalog of the iconic rock chameleon - is available in digital and streaming formats at www.LenaHallObsessed.com as well as iTunes and Amazon. A special trailer for the new EP can be watched below:

A singular artist who explosively and soulfully explores the music of rock and pop icons, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed will consist of 12 EPs, one released on the first Friday of every month, and each featuring stripped-down, emotionally-intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Performance music videos have been created for all 54 songs in the series and a new music video will premiere every week in 2018. Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig, Lena Hall and Kurt Deutsch.

Obsessed: David Bowie begins with a potent acoustic coffeehouse version of "Rebel Rebel," followed by a haunting and soulful interpretation of "Lazarus," the title song from the only stage musical that Bowie wrote. "Queen Bitch," a straightforward take on the classic rocker, is from Bowie's 1971 breakthrough album Hunky Dory. Hall's gorgeous rendition of the ballad "As the World Falls Down" was written for the beloved 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth. The EP closes with an arresting take on "Five Years," the rarely-covered opening number of Bowie's classic 1972 masterpiece The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

The Obsessed series has been called "stirring" by Rolling Stone, "amazing and intimate" by Billboard, "fabulous" by Stereophile, "chilling" by The Huffington Post, and "superb" by Time Out New York. Previous EPs this year have celebrated Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Peter Gabriel, Elton John, The Cranberries, P!nk, Radiohead and Jack White.

In February, Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the LA Film Festival, and is currently available on iTunes and VOD. The New York Times called her the "charismatic, tone-perfect lead," with the Los Angeles Times adding "sexy and sexually frank, Becks works thanks to the musical talent and offbeat charms of its lead. Hall feels authentic at each moment."

Obsessed features Justin Craig on guitar and keyboards; Matt Duncan on bass, keyboards and saxophone; and Brian Fishler on drums and percussion. The album cover is photographed by Melisa Hall and designed by Stephanie Layton. Each set of videos features a different outfit created by renowned designer Malan Breton. James Eades serves as Director of Photography.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who will appear opposite Jennifer Connelly in TNT's science fiction epic "Snowpiercer." Following her Tony winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America alongside Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig in Los Angeles (LA Drama Critics Circle nomination) and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and can be seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt", and heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony." Hall's most recent stage appearance was starring with Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's two solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, which played the legendary Cafe Carlyle, and The Villa Satori: Growing Up Haight Ashbury both received rave reviews and have spawned live albums.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You