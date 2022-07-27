Lena Hall to Play Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in September

Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, "Snowpiercer") will take on the role of Audrey in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors this fall, beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Hall will star opposite Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice, Chaplin), who joined the company earlier this month as Seymour, and Andrew Call (Groundhog Day, Rock of Ages, 'Grease Live!"), who steps into the role of Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. beginning August 30, 2022.

Playing their final weeks in the company are original cast members Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) and Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher). Borle, a two-time Tony Award winner who won the 2020 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lortel Awards for his portrayal of Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., will play his final performance in the role on August 28. Blanchard, an Emmy Award winner who received a 2020 Drama Desk nomination for her performance as Audrey, will depart the production on September 4.

Lena Hall can currently be seen as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit show "Snowpiercer". Lena is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in "Becks", (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic". Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl play How To Transcend A Happy Marriage for Lincoln Center Theatre. All of Hall's solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, The Art Of The Audition, Oh! You Pretty Things (all three premiered at the legendary Cafe Carlyle) and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury played sold out shows and received rave reviews. Hall's year-long musical passion project, Obsessed, pays tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases over the course of 2018 that are accompanied by 54 music videos via YouTube.

Andrew Call was most recently seen as King George III in the Chicago production of Hamilton, "Daniel" in the Amazon series "Harlem," and Sonny in "Grease Live!" on FOX. His Broadway credits include Groundhog Day, Rock of Ages, American Idiot, Glory Days, Cry-Baby, and High Fidelity, and other film & television credits include "Z: The Beginning of Everything," and Ordinary World.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), this 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). Hall, McClure and Call are joined in the company by Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, Or Change; Newsies) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniv. Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Khalifa White (Caroline, or Change) as Ronnette, Cristina Raé ("Americas Got Talent") as Chiffon, and Khadija Sankoh (Paper Mill Rising Star Nominee) as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast are Teddy Yudain, Weston Long, Michael Iannucci, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, and Chelsea Turbin.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in a hilarious, intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

This smash hit Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Following the theater industry's extended suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production re-opened its doors on September 21, 2021, to sold-out audiences hungry for the thrill of live theater again. Washington Post critic Peter Marks wrote in 2022, "I went back to Little Shop of Horrors because, friends, I needed to laugh today. Hearing the glorious Menken/Ashman score sung by this cast fills the prescription. [A return trip] is WORTH IT."

Mayer and Scott are joined on the Little Shop of Horrors creative team by Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, C.S.A.General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Ryan Gohsman.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.