Len Cariou, Santino Fontana and More Join SONDHEIM TONIGHT! With The San Diego Symphony Orchestra

Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana, Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck, Amy Owens, and special guest vocalist: Len Cariou will join the San Diego Symphony Orchestra in a celebration of Stephen Sondheim next month.

The August 23 concert will feature musical direction by Rob Fisher, who will also serve as conductor for the evening.

Over several decades, Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) transformed the course of American musical theater with innovation and intelligence, creating beloved shows like Sweeney Todd, Company, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and many others. The San Diego Symphony is presenting a tribute to the legendary composer, featuring essential Broadway singers admired by Sondheim, whose lives and careers have been transformed by performing his work.

The presentation will also include ensemble singing from current and former students of SDSU: Sarah Hernandez, Cody Ingram, Nole Jones, Kimberly Moller, Sophia Perez

Gary Griffin directs with lighting design by Philip Rosenberg and assistant lighting designer Ashley Bietz and sound design by Scott Lehrer.