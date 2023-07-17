Lea Salonga Graciously Escorts Fans Who Snuck Backstage Out Of Dressing Room

The 'fans' were removed from the theater after Salonga escorted them toward the exit.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

A 'fan' of Lea Salonga who snuck backstage to her dressing room with a large group has posted a video of the incident to social media, chronicling the antics which led production security to surround the group and remove them from the theater.

The video shows the uninvited visitors, who were not on the guest list, appear at Salonga's dressing room door. Salonga then had to escort the group out of the area back towards the building's exit. The video cuts off as the group appears to prepare to take a selfie, before production security stepped in.

On Twitter, Lea Salonga responded to the incident writing "the person whose name they were naming as their producer friend has no idea who they are. I asked her, and she’s seen the video (all our producers have, as well as company management, house management and security). She had no idea who they were. I was giving the benefit of the doubt until the moment I heard back from her."

"He and his companions rushed me on the dance floor after the show. Security had to surround me at that point because they got scared..." she wrote in a follow up.
 

In a social media post, the fan who posted the video wrote "If we are ever wrong and not on the guest list, the fact is that we are there just to take pictures.. we lined up and paid dearly for the Show, maybe as Filipinos and FANS we can be given at least a little RESPECT AND AT LEAST NO HUGS OR KISSES, you will be allowed to take a PICTURE."

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music byTom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love is now in previews and opens Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,”Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,”Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, also joins the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.




