Lea Michele & Myles Frost to Announce 76th Annual Tony Awards Nominations

Funny Girl star, Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award Winner Myles Frost (MJ) will announce the 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The nominations announcement will air live from Sofitel New York, on the Tony Awards official YouTube Page. A selection of categories will be read LIVE on CBS Mornings at 8:30 AM ET. A complete list of the 2023 nominations will be available at www.TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. The 76th celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2022-2023 season.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy. In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People's Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress. In September of 2022, Michele took on her dream role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl." The performance has been met to rave reviews and the show has broken box office records. Most recently, Lea was named as one the most influential people of 2023 by TIME, on the prestigious TIME100 list.

received the 2022 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in MJ. He made history, becoming the youngest individual actor to ever win the award. Myles hails from Washington, D.C., and is a self-trained pianist, singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and music producer. Television and film credits include All In (Shane); Netflix's "Family Reunion" (seasons one and two); and NBC's "The Voice." Myles recently appeared in the BET+ biopic movie Big Fifty: The DelRhonda Hood Story as Clarence. Myles will next be seen in Ava DuVernay's feature film, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

About the Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Lauren Reid is Chair and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.

Sponsors for The Tony Awards include: Carnegie Mellon University - the first-ever, exclusive higher education partner; City National Bank - official bank of the Tony Awards; Sofitel New York - the official hotel of the Tony Awards; Playbill and United Airlines - the official airline of the Tony Awards for over 20 years.