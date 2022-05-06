Lea Michele, Ari'el Stachel, and More Join Atlantic Theater Company Gala

Atlantic Theater Company will present their 2022 Gala, Let's Party!, on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Loeb Boathouse at Central Park (Park Drive North, East 72nd Street). This year, Atlantic is celebrating the first season back on their stages following the 18-month shutdown due to the global pandemic.

Featured performers for the evening will include just-announced Emmy Award Nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening) and Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit). They join previously announced Tony Award Winner LaChanze (The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark with Kimberly Akimbo co-stars Justin Cooley, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan II, Alex Vinh and Nina White and Tony and Emmy Award Winner Bebe Neuwirth (The Bedwetter). All artists are subject to change.

Let's Party! will begin at 6:30pm at Loeb Boathouse at Central Park with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner at 7:30pm with a paddle raise led by Sotheby's Michael Macaulay and star-studded performances.

Gala ticket prices begin at $1,000 and may be purchased by visiting atlantictheater.org/gala, contacting 646-216-1086 or gala@atlantictheater.org.

The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Proceeds from the gala will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives for more than 3,500 students across New York City.

Atlantic Theater Company is committed to providing and maintaining a gathering place that is free of known hazards. In order to safeguard the health of our entire community, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all guests.