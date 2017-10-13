Lea DeLaria with Norm Lewis & More Coming Up This Month at Birdland

Birdland Jazz Club has announced its lineup for October 23-29, featuring Lea DeLaria with special guests Norm Lewis, Sandra Bernhard, Janis Siegel, Jennifer Nettles and Danielle Brooks, Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra, Arianna Neikrug, and more. Scroll down for details!

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

October 23 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Steve Ross "Come On And Hear"

By popular demand the Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce the return of pianist/singer Steve Ross in "Come On And Hear," An Irving Berlin Celebration. The program features Berlin's wonderful songs, ranging from the lively vaudeville numbers like his first great hit "Alexander's Ragtime Band" through the beautiful, heartbreaking ballads like "How Deep Is the Ocean" to the dazzling rhythmic dancing songs written for Fred Astaire "Puttin' On the Ritz."

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 23 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Lea DeLaria with Special Guests

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her stand-out role as Carrie 'Big Boo' Black in the Netflix hit series Orange is the New Black. However, DeLaria's multi-faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician has, in fact, spanned decades. She will be joined by special guests Norm Lewis (October 24), Sandra Bernhard (October 25), Janis Siegel (October 26), Jennifer Nettles (October 27) and Danielle Brooks (October 28).

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

October 25 (Wednesday) at 6:00PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 14th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 26 (Thursday) at 6:00PM

Arianna Neikrug

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Arianna is a jazz/pop/R&B vocalist, songwriter, arranger, and recent Concord Music Group recording artist currently stationed in New York City. Only 23 years old, Arianna has already made her mark in the jazz world. She was the winner of the 2015 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition (the "Sassy" Awards) and has shared the stage with various artists including Steve Miller, Alice Cooper, Kenny Burrell, Neil Young, Al Jarreau, Mindy Abair, James Moody, George Benson, Karrin Allyson, Gretchen Parlato, and Roseanna Vitro.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 27 (Friday) at 5:15PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 28 (Saturday) at 6:00PM

Veronica Swift

At just 22 years of age Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. The child of jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bebop pianist Hod O'Brien, Veronica has already appeared at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland, performing with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Bob Dorough, Paquito d'Rivera, and other establish jazz artists. Veronica's recent CD, "Lonely Woman," features some of the hottest young jazz players on the scene including Emmet Cohen and Benny Benack III.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 29 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra

Frank Perowsky, NYC legendary wood windist/arranger brings his Jazz Orchestra to Birdland for a CD release party of their debut album "An Afternoon in Gowanus". FPJO is a world class band filled with some of the finest instrumentalists. This ensemble spans generations bringing a unique mixture of personalities, expressions and excitement to the sound and approach to their repertoire.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 29 (Sunday) at 9PM & 11PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at www.BirdlandJazz.com, and for more information and reservations call 212-581-3080. Ticket prices will vary by performer. At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge. At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Students (with current ID) & Broadway Theatre-Goers (with Broadway ticket stub from same day of performance): 50% off music charge at 11PM shows only. Birdland serves American Fare with a Cajun Flair nightly from 5PM until Midnight and until 1AM on Friday and Saturdays. Parking is available across the street at 332 West 44th Street. Concert Grand Piano By: Yamaha.

