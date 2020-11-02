Laurissa Romain's Latest Single 'The One' Now Streaming on All Platforms
Romain's most recent stage work includes, The Actors Fund Benefit Reading of Neil LaBute's "A Dark, Dark House" as "Jennifer" and more.
Laurissa Romain aka "Lala" is an Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Model, and Native New Yorker, raised in Hell's Kitchen and has been working since she was a young child appearing in the entire 3-year run in Lincoln Center's Tony Award Winning Broadway Revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's South Pacific as Ngana, Directed by Bartlet Sher, starring Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot.
Laurissa just wrapped the Feature Film "Kurt" in the role of Veronica, that filmed in NYC to be released on Netflix. "Kurt" is about the rise and demise of one model's career through the eyes of a famous yet fading photographer, starring Matthew Lawrence, Granit Lahu, Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden, Ashleigh Sharpe Chestnut, Ethan Slater and Laurissa Romain. "Kurt" is Produced by Sonder Pictures, Directed by Mike Perrone and Written by Mike Perrone and Christopher De La Rosa.
She is featured in the upcoming Spike Lee Civil Rights Film, "Son of the South" as Brenda Travis, one of the Freedom Riders, that stars Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Lex Scott Davis, Brian Dennehy and Cedric the Entertainer.
Laurissa Guest Starred in The 2nd Season of the hit Netflix Series, "The Politician" as Susan, starring Ben Platt, Gwyenth Paltrow, Rahne Jones, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Joe Carroll, Bette Midler, Theo Germaine, Judith Light, David Corenswet.
Laurissa was Nominated for Best Lead Actress in the Short Film, "You Were Always" Written and Directed by Peter Westervelt, in the NICE International Film Festival 2020, which also starred Granit Lahu and Logan Sutherland.
Her other film work includes, Chris Rock's "Top Five" as Grace, starring Rosario Dawson and Television work includes TBS' "Are We There Yet", Directed by Alfonso Riberio, Starring Terry Crews.
Her most recent stage work includes, The Actors Fund Benefit Reading of Neil LaBute's "A Dark, Dark House" as "Jennifer", "Oswald the Musical" as "Young Marina", The Origin Irish Theatre Festival's Award Winning Play, "The 8th" as Melanie Quirke and as Vanessa in The GR42 Sings Music of "In The Heights" celebrating the music of Lin Manuel Miranda.
On November 12th, she joins Tony Award-winners Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, and Broadway Tony-nominee Norm Lewis will perform at the virtual 53rd annual gala of the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Broadway favorites and "IBD All-Stars" Chelsea Stock ("The Little Mermaid"), Jake Odmark ("The Inheritance"),Laurissa "Lala" Romain ("South Pacific"), Analise Scarpaci ("Mrs. Doubtfire, The Musical"), Graham Scott Fleming ("Miss Saigon"), and JakeVacanti will also perform a special number. The event will be hosted by Dr. Jon LaPook, the Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News. This year's virtual gala will combine the foundation's annual gala with the extremely popular annual Broadway's Got Guts fundraiser, . Broadway's Got Guts is founded and produced by Nightlife Award-winner Peter Yawitz and Drama Desk Award-winner David Friedman as a tribute to the late singer Nancy LaMott, who suffered from Crohn's disease. www.greatgutsby.org
You can follow her on all social media platforms, www.inthelandoflala.com @inthelandoflala
Listen below!
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches New Soundwaves Art Collection To Raise Money For NoMAA Artist-in-Residency Program
Soundwaves Art Foundation has announced the release of an exclusive art collaboration with composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise m...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...
VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Terrence Bogan Debuts His Music Video for 'The Impossible Dream'
Terrence Bogan's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...
First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, 'Bad Cinderella', Out Today
The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been released today! Entitled 'Bad Cinderella', the single comes 50 years and three days af...
VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'
Willem Butler's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...