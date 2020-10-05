Laura Osnes, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jeff Kready and More Join Starlight Virtual Fundraising Event

An Evening With Starlight - The Sky’s the Limit will take place on Saturday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

Entertainment venues were some of the first to close when the coronavirus pandemic hit and will be some of the last to reopen. Even in a "normal" year, ticket sales only cover part of Starlight's operating costs, and this year the historic venue projects a loss of more than $4 million.

Each year, Starlight hosts an annual fundraiser gala that helps to close the gap between ticket revenue and operational costs in addition to providing valuable arts education and community engagement programs to Kansas Citians. Rather than gathering in person for an event this year, the non-profit organization's leadership and staff have been hard at work creating a virtual fundraising event, An Evening With Starlight - The Sky's the Limit, to premiere on Starlight's Facebook and YouTube pages @kcstarlight on Saturday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

"While our annual gala is traditionally limited to approximately 450 guests, the virtual event is literally 'The Sky's the Limit' when it comes to attendees," Lindsey Rood-Clifford, Starlight's Vice President of Philanthropy, said. "I'm hopeful that theatre fans of all ages and backgrounds will tune in. A virtual event has its challenges, but also allowed us to create a unique experience utilizing our 70-year-old venue in brand-new ways. You'll have to see it to believe it!"

This free, one-hour online benefit will feature performances and stories to raise awareness and funding to support Starlight. Artists and arts industry professionals have been some of the most impacted by the pandemic, and Starlight is proud to feature them in performances unlike you've ever seen. Performers from across the United States and those involved in Starlight's own education programs all contributed to make An Evening with Starlight possible.

Featured guests include Two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, REO Speedwagon lead vocalist and guitarist Kevin Cronin, Broadway stars Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready, and many more. Check out a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the event at kcstarlight.com or on Starlight's social media channels.

Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged. In the coronavirus pandemic, support from donors is especially crucial. Tune in to An Evening With Starlight to ensure that Starlight will serve as a Kansas City landmark for years to come.

The full event will be broadcast on Starlight's Facebook and YouTube pages on Saturday, October 10 at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. RSVP today or donate now to support Starlight, its education and community engagement programs, and its artists and arts professionals at kcstarlight.com.

