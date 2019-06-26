Laura Osnes Joins A CAPITOL FOURTH on PBS

Joining the all-star line-up for the 39th annual edition of PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH, the country's longest-running live national July 4 TV tradition, are Broadway star and two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (BANDSTAND) plus Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and R&B legendsThe O'Jays. Osnes, whose distinguished Broadway career includes starring roles in CINDERELLA, BONNIE & CLYDE and ANYTHING GOES, will perform a medley of patriotic songs accompanied by the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." The O'Jays, the legendary trio behind such classics as "I Love Music" and "Use Ta Be My Girl," will perform their Grammy Hall of Fame inducted Billboard Hot 100 # 1 hit song "Love Train." This April, the O'Jays debuted "The Last Word," their first studio album in 15 years, and what the band has announced will be their final album.

The 39th annual broadcast of A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide. The concert will also be streaming live on Facebook, Youtube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2019.

A CAPITOL FOURTH's family-friendly Independence Day celebration will commemorate our country's 243rd birthday with all-star musical performances, and remains unaffiliated with any other July 4th events around the country, and in other locations in Washington, D.C.

Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos (Netflix's YOU, FULLER HOUSE, ER) returns to host the festivities which will feature: Grammy Award-winning music legendCarole King with the Broadway cast of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical BEAUTIFUL starring Vanessa Carlton; multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling;acclaimed Tony-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keala Settle (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN); multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; double ACM winner, CMA and Grammy nominee with more than 12 million in RIAA certified sales and early member of Pandora's Billionaires Club Lee Brice; Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West; five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams; 2019 AMERICAN IDOL winner Laine Hardy; singing sensation Angelica Hale (AMERICA'S GOT TALENT); and this year's winner of THE VOICE (Season 16), Maelyn Jarmon, performing the "National Anthem;" with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. The concert will also feature a special treat for the entire family, with Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Elmo, Grover, Bert & Ernie fromSesame Street on hand to celebrate America's birthday.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and more.





Related Articles