Laura Benanti Opens Up About Making Moms Laugh with New Book, M IS FOR MAMA (AND ALSO MERLOT)

Tony winner Laura Benanti will soon release (April 1) her very own book- M is for Mama (and also Merlot), a board book -- not for babies, but for their moms!



Yes, motherhood is amazing, but let's face it: it's not unicorns and rainbows all the time. Some days you find poo on your leg, and some days you're covered in vomit. Being able to find the humor in all the ups and downs is a mommy-must! This irreverent board book, hilariously illustrated by popular U.K. artist Helene Weston, provides laughter, reassurance, confidence, honesty, and perhaps even a moment of relaxation for expectant, new, and not-so-new moms.

In a recent interview with People, Benanti explains: "We really wanted something that is for moms, something that's comedic, that's easily digestible that you can read on the toilet, which is usually the only time you have to yourself, if you're lucky. We thought it would be really funny to do a board book because board books are what moms read to their children."

The mom of three year-old Ella Rose adds: "You're keeping a human alive and that can be a lot of pressure, so I think any opportunity that we have to laugh is a positive one."

Laura Benanti is a Tony Award-winning Broadway and television actress who has recently starred in My Fair Lady and can be seen on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in her hilarious character of Melania Trump. She lives in New York City with her husband and daughter. Kate Mangiameli is an operatic soprano who is a member of the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera Chorus. She lives in New York City with her husband and daughter. Helene Weston is an illustrator based in the U.K. She has done work for a variety of charities, magazines, authors, and bloggers. She has a strong following on Instagram, where she chronicles the heartwarming and humorous trials and tribulations of parenthood.





