Laura Benanti, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth & More to Join Concert Celebrating Chita Rivera

Additional performers include Jason Danieley, George Dvorsky, Andy Karl, Orfeh and more.

Feb. 07, 2023  

The Entertainment Community Fund will present And All That Jazz: A Celebration of the Legendary Chita Rivera, a one-night-only benefit concert celebrating Chita Rivera's 90th birthday on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm ET at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th St.) The event will feature Laura Benanti, Jason Danieley, George Dvorsky, Andy Karl, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Orfeh, Mary Beth Peil, John Riddle, Leslie Uggams, Betsy Wolfe, the American Pops Orchestra conducted by Luke Frazier and iconic dance numbers staged by Lloyd Culbreath.*

"Where to even begin when celebrating the legendary Chita Rivera? We're so grateful for Chita's years of support and dedication to the Fund. And I can't wait to be on stage with so many of her friends and colleagues for an unforgettable evening of song, dance and stories," said Entertainment Community Fund Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Ms. Rivera commented, "Celebrating my birthday and benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund, all at the same time, is a dream come true. I couldn't be more honored to support their important work and I hope you will join me!"

This evening is executive produced by Nouveau Productions.

All proceeds from this one-night only benefit concert will support The Dancers' Resource and Career Transition For Dancers programs of the Entertainment Community Fund. To purchase tickets, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/Chita2023.

*Performers and presenters subject to change.

ABOUT CHITA RIVERA

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me, Kate, Zorba and Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her long-awaited book Chita: A Memoir will be published by HarperOne on April 25, 2023. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country's


