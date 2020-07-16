Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, Andy Karl, Orfeh and More Join Broadway Barks

The 22nd annual and first ever Broadway Barks streaming event aptly titled, Broadway Barks Across America debuts tonight, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The streamed event, hosted by co-founder, Bernadette Peters will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

The stream is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and will be presented on YouTube and Facebook.

Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Carol Kane, Andy Karl, Kelli O'Hara, Orfeh and Ben Vereen join the previously announced, Alec Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Kristin Chenoweth,

Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane,

Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth,Alex Newell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow,

Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson,

Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren and Vanessa Williams.

Many of these celebrities will help share stories of animals in the following shelters 'Across America': 1 Love For Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Adopt -A -Boxer, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA,

Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters,

Dawgs Of Texas, Francis' Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal, Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue,

Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPARC (Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center), SPCA Of Westchester,

Teton Valley Community Shelter and Urban Cat League.

And just like previous events, funds raised go to the participating shelters. Donations can be made directly to http://BroadwayBarks.com or via the stream.

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters and has been New York City's premiere animal adoption event for over 20 years. More than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States. The support helps provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the largest single financial supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also provides annual grants to more than 450 HIV/AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit: broadwaybarks.com. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit: broadwaycares.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You