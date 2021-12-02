Laura Benanti Joins Amy Schumer's LIFE & BETH on Hulu

Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Amy Schumer's new Life & Beth series on Hulu in a recurring guest star role!

Variety reports that Benanti will play Jane, a struggling mother, in the new series written, directed, executive produced, and starring Schumer. The series is currently in production.

The series follows Beth, whose life appears to be perfect with her long-term relationship and job as a wine distributor. However, a sudden incident forces her to confront her past, changing her life forever. The series will feature flashbacks to Beth's early life, causing her to reflect on who she is and who she wants to become.

Benanti's TV credits include Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone; The Good Wife; and Showtime's Nurse Jackie. Most recently, Laura starred as Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway Revival of My Fair Lady. Prior to that, she co-starred alongside Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key in Steve Martin's hit Broadway play, Meteor Shower.

In 2016, Laura completed her Tony nominated role (and 5th nomination) as Amalia Balash in the hit Broadway Musical, She Loves Me. Laura also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Award nominations for this role.

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's The Sound of Music LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. Her other Broadway credits include Gypsy, Into the Woods, The Wedding Singer, Nine, Women on the Verge, and the Sound of Music.