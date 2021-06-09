Laura Bell Bundy Joins Our June Stage Door Masterclass Lineup

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Wicked) will join the BroadwayWorld Stage Door masterclass lineup in June!

Check out our full lineup of upcoming virtual masterclasses below and reserve your spot today!

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Laura Bell Bundy - June 28 at 5pm ET

Sign up for Laura Bell Bundy's masterclass on June 20th at 12 PM ET! Just 15 spots are available to sing your song for Laura. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Laura Bell Bundy, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT

COMING UP IN JUNE

Adrianna Hicks - June 13 at 12pm ET

Adrianna Hicks is a Texas native with a B.F.A degree in Musical Theatre from The University of Oklahoma's Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Throughout her career, Adrianna has had the honor of working with so many talented and inspiring artists such as Jerry Mitchell, Michael Bublé, and Heather Headley. Her Broadway debut was the revival of The Color Purple, working alongside Jennifer Hudson and rising star, Cynthia Erivo. Her previous Broadway credits include playing the role of the Fortune Teller in Aladdin and she is currently cast as Catherine of Aragon in the Broadway production of SIX. Adrianna is tremendously grateful for the love that Musical Theatre brings and she hopes to keep spreading that love to the world. There are only 10 spots to sing available total!

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Adrianna, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT

Kerry Butler - Begins June 15, Runs to July 6

This six week course takes place every week, for a total total of 4 group sessions and two mini private lessons.

In this 6 week class you will get two private mini lessons with me and 4 group lessons. We will go over your audition book, and see what you are missing. One lesson to find the perfect audition song, and the second private session to go over both songs and a little career coaching. You will get two new songs in this class. You will learn about subtext, get audition tips, vocal tips, and learn how to break down a song.

Session date/times:

Tue, Jun 15, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tue, Jun 29, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tue, Jul 6, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

RESERVE YOUR SPOT

Kara Lindsay - June 27 at 12pm ET

Sign up for Kara Lindsay's masterclass on June 27th at 12 PM ET! Just 12 spots are available to sing your song for Kara. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Kara Lindsay, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT

Jenn Colella - June 28 at 6pm ET

Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. There are only 10 spots to sing available total!

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Jenn, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT