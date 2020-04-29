Laura Bell Bundy, Colton Ryan, Andy Karl, Orfeh and More Featured in Upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below Online Schedule

Feinstein's/54 Below has added shows to #54BelowatHome, a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

#54BelowatHome features shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. A slew of exciting shows now join the previously announced roster:

I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment - Friday, May 1 at 6:30pm

It's time for us to roar into 2020! I Am Woman is an evening of story and song that destroys the "taboo" surrounding the discussion of women's issues. Join some of your favorite females of Broadway as they come together to share their feelings not just as women, but as human beings. The evening features music by Pink, Whitney Houston, Sara Bareilles, Carole King, and many more. From sexuality to spirituality, from health to harassment, no subject is off-limits.

Featuring: Addyson Bell (Generation Me), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde - Tony Award® nomination), Lauren Echausse (Grease at New London Barn Playhouse), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Katya Ferrer, Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Viv Helvajian, Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Sophia Introna (Spring Awakening, I Am Selma), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Erika Xiomara Reyes (Contact High), Murphy Taylor Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Emerson Steele (Violet), Laura Steele (FOX's "The Passage"), Allie Trimm (13, Bye, Bye Birdie), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher").

Conceived by Emerson Steele and Kelly Lamor Wilson, Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, Produced by Jen Sandler.

The Music & Lyrics of Drew Gasparini: "It's Kind Of A Funny Story" - Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30pm

Drew Gasparini returns to his beloved Feinstein's/54 Below to share It's Kind of a Funny Story, a musical about the simpler things in life: anxiety, depression, and possible insanity. When Craig Gilner, a sixteen-year old piece of social wallpaper, attempts and fails to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge, he admits himself into a mental hospital. Far from the squeezing scrutiny of family, friends, social media, and growing up, Craig is able to face his fears with the help of the unlikeliest people on earth and learns the answer to the question, "If everyone is crazy, is anyone crazy?"

Based on the best-selling novel by Ned Vizzini and the 2010 Focus Features film, It's Kind of a Funny Story - a commission for Universal Stage Productions - features music & lyrics by Drew and a book by 2016 Tony nominee and fellow (M)oron Alex Brightman.

Starring Colton Ryan, Delaney Amatrudo, Rozi Baker, Preston Truman Boyd, Reed Campbell, Noel Carey, Evie Dolan, Alex Goley, Molly Hager, Ann Harada, Bryce Pinkham, and Aneesh Sheth.

Featuring band members Justin Goldner (bass), Tim Basom (guitars), Cody Owen Stine (piano / keys / acoustic guitar), Spencer Cohen (drums / percussion).

Luba Mason - Friday, May 8 at 6:30pm

Last year, Award-winning Broadway and recording artist, star of Girl From the North Country, Chicago, How To Succeed..., Luba Mason created a brand-new show titled Luba Mason 5' 10", which she brought to Feinstein's/54 Below in December. Engaging you with personal stories and an inside peek into her 30 year career, Luba takes you through the days of starting as a graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and climbing her way up to working with Tommy Tune (The Will Rogers Follies), Paul Simon (The Capeman), Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), and Des McAnuff (How To Succeed...). You will hear songs from Chicago, Dreamgirls, 42nd St, and many others as you're hypnotized by her 3-octave range that thrills, soothes, and knocks you off your feet! Accompanied by the unmatched skill of Billy Stritch at the piano, this intimate evening is a rare treat that shares the highs and lows of surviving in show business and ones love of music and the theater and living her dream.

The Wedding Singer Reunion Concert - Monday, May 11 at 6:30pm

We're gonna party like it's 1985... again! Join original cast members of the 2006 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical The Wedding Singer for a once-in-a-lifetime reunion! From "It's Your Wedding Day" to "Let Me Come Home" to "Saturday Night In The City," enjoy one of your favorite contemporary Broadway scores live. Join us to celebrate scrunchies and parachute pants, jersey high bangs and acid-washed jeans, to the music of Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin...with a few songs that never made it to opening night!

Featuring original cast members Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, Felicia Finley, Matt Saldivar, David Josefsberg, Kevin Kern, Eric L Summers, Rita Gardner, Tina Maddigan, Adinah Alexander, Spencer Liff, Ashley Amber Haase, Cara Cooper, Matt Allen, Nicolette Hart, Tracee Beazer, Matt Stocke and J. Elaine Marcos.

Produced by T. Oliver Reid, musical direction by James Sampliner, directed by Paul Stancato. This concert is being presented in loving memory of Eric LaJuan Summers, 1982-2019. Special thanks to Mark Kaufman and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

NEW MUSICAL: The Year of Living Dangerously - Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30pm

In 1982, the novel of The Year Of Living Dangeously became a major motion picture starring Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hunt. Now as political turmoil rages across the developing world, the story comes to soaring new life on the musical stage. Join us for a concert presentation of the thrilling new musical, The Year Of Living Dangeously, written by Thomas Tierney (Eleanor: An American Love Story, Narnia), and Jeffrey Haddow (Sense & Sensibility, Scrambled Feet, winner of BMI Harrington Award for Creative Excellence). The show is a reminder that love, relationships, and passion are still felt in turbulent political times.

Jakarta, Indonesia, 1965. A nation on the verge of violent revolution. Against this turbulent backdrop, three vivid characters get caught up in a strange and consequential love triangle: Guy Hamilton, a reporter freshly-arrived from Sydney with a taste for danger, a ton of ambition, and a nose for news; Jill Bryant, an intensely bright, attractive attaché at the British Embassy, wary of relationships, but yearning for home and family; and Billy Kwan, a diminutive Australian-Chinese photojournalist with a passionate need to remake the world in the image of his ideals. As the political tension builds to a boil, the lives of these three characters become increasingly intertwined, leading to an explosive ending rife with tragedy, danger and romance. This broadcast is dedicated to John Todd, who directed this concert at Feinstein's/54 Below and recently lost his battle with cancer.

Featuring Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Jill, Eric Badique (Mary Poppins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sta

rlight Express) as Kumar, Simon Jones (Blithe Spirit, Miracle on 34th Street) as Col. Henderson, Kevin Earley (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Les Misérables) as Guy Hamilton, Josephine K Cho (A Little Night Music, Once on this Island) as Ibu, Marc delaCruz (If/Then, Pacific Overtures, Yankee Doodle Dandy) as Billy, Janine Divita (Grease, Anything Goes, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Jim Stanek (Fun Home, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Pete, Richard R. Henry (Guys and Dolls, Newsies, 1776) as Wally, Cathy Ang (KPOP, RIOT Antigone) as Chorus/Streetwalker.

Andy Karl & Orfeh: Legally Bound - Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 6:30pm

Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to Feinstein's/54 Below with an encore of their previously sold out show! She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their new album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and showtunes that is sure to excite and delight!

Orfeh and Andy will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, show-stoppers, and high belting. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band - Saturday, May 16 at 6:30pm

A full sized jazz orchestra composed of seventeen musicians all play bandleader Charlie Rosen's re-imagined arrangements of an eclectic mix of tunes from Broadway's past, present and beyond! Both modern and classic showtunes are on display in this hugely unique and winning evening, sung by the best and brightest of Broadway's young generation of leading performers in the timeless tradition of a big band. Directed by Max Friedman.

Featuring: Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Santino Fontana (Tony Award for Tootsie, The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), John-Michael Lyles (1776 at Encores!), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Benjamin Walker (American Psycho), Adrienne Warren (TINA, The Tina Turner Musical.)

54 Sings Grand Hotel: The 25th Anniversary Concert - Sunday, May 17 at 6:30pm

Join members of the original Broadway cast, including Tony winner Liliane Montevecchi, Tony nominee Karen Akers, Tony nominee Tim Jerome, Tony nominee Walter Willison, Brent Barrett, Ben George, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Hal Robinson, Meg Tolin Piper, David White, Penny Worth, Chip Zien, with Michael Choi, Bill Coyne, Joshua Dixon, Erin Marie, Nathan Meyer, Chelsie Nectow, Michael Jayne Walker and Jackie Washam as we break out the champagne in salute of this aristocratic score by Robert Wright & George Forrest, with additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston (and a book by Luther Davis). 1,017 Broadway performances don't lie, Ol' Socks; neither do five Tonys: Grand Hotel has earned an indelible place in the pantheon of Broadway's most beloved musicals. Who Couldn't Dance to tunes such as Maybe My Baby Loves Me, Love Can't Happen & I Want to Go to Hollywood? With original Tony Award winning director-choreographer Tommy Tune in attendance, this concert features musical direction by Alex Rybeck and dances supervised by Yvonne Marceau, original cast member and Tony nominee Walter Willison directs when this landmark musical finds new life on the 54 Below stage. Don't Waltz Alone. We'll Take a Glass Together!

54 Sings One Direction --Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30pm

Are you a self-proclaimed Directioner? Are you still hoping that our favorite British boys are just 'on a break'? Then, baby, this concert is perfect for you! Starting with Up All Night and heading through Made in the A.M., we'll be putting our spin on our favorite songs, including "What Makes You Beautiful," "Story of My Life," "Drag Me Down," and "Little Things." We may also throw a "Slow Hands" or "Just Hold On" for good measure. Join us to celebrate the song stylings of Harry, Liam, Niall, Louis, and...Zayn.

So, let's "Live While We're Young" and dance with "No Control." Who knows, while digging through their "History," you may discover "The Best Song Ever!"

Featuring Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman, Newsies), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies), Morgan Keene (Newsies), Katie LaMark (RENT), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Christopher Rice (The Book of Mormon), Andy Richardson (Newsies, Kinky Boots), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Laurie Veldheer (Newsies, Into the Woods), Remy Zaken (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening). Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, produced by Jen Sandler.

54 DOES 54: The Feinstein's/54 Below Staff Show - Wednesday, May 20 at 6:30pm

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, back by popular demand, they're starring in a show for you! Come join the staff of Feinstein's/54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring Brooke Beatty, Christopher Brasfield, Kayla Bryan, Dylan Bustamante, Michelle Cabot, Maddie Carney, Eric Corona, Kyle Doerr, Kevin Ferguson, Desmond Hurt, Jesse Jacobson, Jayson Kerr, Austin Peek, Philip Romano, Kariana Sanchez, Meaghan Sands, Stephen Santana, Gretchen Schneider, Joshua Stackhouse and Tyree Walker.

Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2017-2018 Season -Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30pm

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget. From Bikini Bottom to Bet Hatikva, with Arendelle, North Shore High, and everywhere else in between, join us at Feinstein's/54 Below, as we celebrate the amazing and landmark 2017-2018 season of Broadway debuts!

Featuring Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Colin Anderson (Carousel), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Jenny Laroche (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville), Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants), Isaac Powell (Once On This Island), Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Ari'el Stachel (Tony Award The Band's Visit). Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, produced by Jen Sandler.

Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.





