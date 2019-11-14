Late Revue Will Play Friday Nights At The PIT

Late Revue is moving to Friday Nights!

The weekend has landed! Come watch as PIT House Team members perform a brand new sketch show revue with talent from McSweeney's, The Annoyance, Pack Theater, Funny Or Die and more.

Each month, it's an entirely new show -- so come help us celebrate our first weekend performance and kick off the night in style!

WHERE: The People's Improv Theater (Striker) - 123 E 24th St NYC, 10010

WHEN: Friday, November 15 at 11:00pm

TICKETS: $12 with no drink minimum!

ABOUT: Late Revue's writers have contributed to McSweeney's, BBC Radio, Funny Or Die, The Yale Record and NationalLampoon[dot]com! Plus, the cast features PIT House Team members as well as performers from: The Annoyance, Pack Theater, UCB and i.O. (West & Chicago).

VISIT: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/late-revue/ and follow us on Twitter @LateRevue





