Late Revue Will Play Friday Nights At The PIT
Late Revue is moving to Friday Nights!
The weekend has landed! Come watch as PIT House Team members perform a brand new sketch show revue with talent from McSweeney's, The Annoyance, Pack Theater, Funny Or Die and more.
Each month, it's an entirely new show -- so come help us celebrate our first weekend performance and kick off the night in style!
WHERE: The People's Improv Theater (Striker) - 123 E 24th St NYC, 10010
WHEN: Friday, November 15 at 11:00pm
TICKETS: $12 with no drink minimum!
ABOUT: Late Revue's writers have contributed to McSweeney's, BBC Radio, Funny Or Die, The Yale Record and NationalLampoon[dot]com! Plus, the cast features PIT House Team members as well as performers from: The Annoyance, Pack Theater, UCB and i.O. (West & Chicago).
VISIT: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/late-revue/ and follow us on Twitter @LateRevue
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
HADESTOWN Becomes First Musical Of 2018-2019 Season To Recoup Investment
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure y... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO
Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... (read more)
LES MISERABLES Changes Dates of Broadcast in U.S. Cinemas
Les Misérables a?" The Staged Concert will be shown in cinemas across North America on Sunday December 8 & Wednesday, December 11 from the Gielgud The... (read more)