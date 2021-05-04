Last Day to Vote for Next on Stage Top 30!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

It's the last day to get your votes in for the first round of voting for season 3 of Next on Stage! The voting deadline is May 4 at midnight. Your votes determine who makes the top 30 in our high school and college categories.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

Schedule

The BroadwayWorld team has reviewed performances as auditions came in. The deadline to submit was Sunday, April 25 at 11:59pm ET.

The schedule for season 2 is as follows:

Submissions Accepted - March 29 - April 25

Voting Period for Top 30 - April 26 - May 4

Top 30 - May 6 (high school) and May 7 (college)

Top 15 - May 13 (high school) and May 14 (college)

Top 10 - May 20 (high school) and May 21 (college)

Top 5 - May 27 (high school) and May 28 (college)

Top 3 - June 3 (high school) and June 4 (college)

Season Finale - June 10

Prizes

$1000 to a Charity of the Winner's Choice

Our winner's past charities have included the Alzheimer Association, The Trevor Project, The Actors Fund, National Indian Child Care Association, The Fund for College Auditions, and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.

Three Month Scholarship to The International College of Musical Theatre

For three months, you can join ICMT students at their London campus at their studios in Hackney Wick. All training will be covered for the duration of the 3 months. Flights, accommodation, and board to be covered by the recipient. Monthly accommodation including kitchen facilities will cost approximately £650/month.

OR

Receive 3 months of online training with a West End Musical Theatre Voice,

Acting or Dance coach, then showcase your talent in front of an industry panel made up of a West End Director, Music Director and the Co-founder of the ICMT.

Merch Prizepack from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Pick out prizes from our Theatre Shop, with fun theater designs created by our team and Broadway stars like Courtney Reed! Our shop features a ton of shirts, mugs, pillows, and so much more sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!

A Virtual Vocal Lesson with Matt Farnsworth

Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway's production of RENT.

A Virtual Audience Skills Session with Telsey and Company's Rachel Hoffman

Rachel Hoffman is a casting director at Telsey + Co, and has cast many Broadway shows and national tours, including Come From Away, An American In Paris, Bring It On, Memphis, The Sound of Music, and more.