 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lana Gordon to Reprise Her Role as 'Persephone' in HADESTOWN

She will succeed Merle Dandridge who will take her final bow in the production on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

By: May. 09, 2025
Lana Gordon to Reprise Her Role as 'Persephone' in HADESTOWN Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lana Gordon will rejoin the cast of Hadestown on Broadway as ‘Persephone’ starting Tuesday, June 3, 2025. She will succeed Merle Dandridge who will take her final bow in the production on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
 
Hadestown is in its 6th  year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and is now in its 2nd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour has just completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run, and productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open this Spring. 
  
Hadestown currently stars Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Myra Malloy as Eurydice, and Ali Louis Bourzgui as Orpheus. They are joined by Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.
 
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. 
  
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. 


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hadestown Flower Necklace Hadestown Flower Necklace
Buy a Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain
Buy a Hadestown World We Dream About Flask Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Buy a Hadestown Raise Our Cups Mug Hadestown Raise Our Cups Mug
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos