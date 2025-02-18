LOVE IN THE TIME OF PIÑATAS to Be Presented At wild project This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York will present Baruch Porras Hernandez's acclaimed stage play, Love in the Time of Piñatas on Tue April 8 at 6:30pm, Wed April 9 at 8:10pm, Thu April 10 at 9:50pm, Sat April 12 at 10:20pm & Sun April 13 at 3:40pm at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

You've been invited! Join the writer, comedian, and solo performer Baruch Porras Hernandez as he breaks open his life and lets all the candy fall out. Watch him wrestle with immigrant guilt, make out with it a little, and transform it into a wickedly funny and moving show that asks, “what's at the end of the gay Mexican immigrant road?” Baruch hopes it's donuts.

Using poetry, stand-up comedy, and thrilling storytelling, Baruch serves up everything from Rainbow Brite realness to Frida Kahlo glitter magic along the way. Grab your party hat and get ready for a show that pushes past the stereotypes to bring you a unique story of a Queer Latino and his family struggling to thrive in America.

The production will be directed and produced by Richard A. Mosqueda and will feature the writer/performer Baruch Porras Hernandez. Hector Zavala is the Production Manager.

Love in the Time of Piñatas has been developed with The Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep, Portland Center Stage, and National Queer Arts Festival at Brava Theater. The play received a developmental production at Z Space in San Francisco. Lily Janiak of the San Francisco Chronicle lauded the play, saying “The whimsy and sparkle and shine are always sly and smart in Love in the Time of Piñatas.”

Writer and performer Baruch Porras Hernandez's hit solo show “Love in the Time of Piñatas” was critically acclaimed by the SF Chronicle and performed to sold-out houses at Epic Party Theatre. His show then was performed virtually with Portland Center Stage. “Love in the time of Piñatas” had a sold-out preview performance at Brava Theatre as part of the National Queer Arts Festival. His solo show “All My Friends Are Depressed” sold out Brava Cabaret and returned for a sold-out engagement with Epic Party Theatre. He was one of the playwrights of “FUGUE” an interactive theatre experience with Detour Dance. He has been an artist in residence at The Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep, and is a Lambda Literary Fellow in Playwriting. He has workshopped his past solo shows “It Gets Gayer!”, “First Gentleman”, and “A Heartbreaking Unbearable Weightness of Being a Mexican Queer Immigrant” at The Marsh Theatre. As an actor he's worked with CalShakes, Shotgun Players, Magic Theatre, FoolsFURY, toured with Z Space's Word for Word and took part in the Montreal Fringe Festival. Mr. Porras Hernandez holds a BA in Theatre Arts from Sonoma State University, has performed comedy everywhere from comedy clubs, to strip clubs, was born in Toluca, Mexico, then came here to steal all your jobs and make out with all the pretty men.