LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Connects World-Class Artists With Audiences Everywhere
Carnegie Hall today announced the launch of Live with Carnegie Hall, a new online series designed to connect world-class artists with musical lovers everywhere, featuring live musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives.
This new series will launch next Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. EDT with a live performance and conversation with acclaimed theater, TV, and film actor Tituss Burgess. In addition to performing some of his favorite musical numbers, Burgess will interview a few special friends including Tony Award winning composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years), renowned soprano Angel Blue (The Metropolitan Opera's Porgy & Bess), and other surprise guests. As part of the program, Burgess will also be interviewed by Emmy award-winning journalist Frank DiLella, host of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage, and together they will take questions via social media from the viewing audience.
Live with Carnegie Hall continues on Thursday, April 16 at 2 p.m. EDT, when renowned conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director of The Philadelphia Orchestra, explores the world of Beethoven as part of the 250th anniversary celebration of the composer's birth. Nézet-Séguin will be joined by members of the orchestra and their composer-in-residence Gabriela Lena Frank to share thoughts and music about this titan of classical music.
Upcoming episodes will be specially-curated by leading musicians whose artistry has also been featured on Carnegie Hall's stages including Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Michael Feinstein, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, and Ute Lemper. Programs will be announced on a weekly basis. The series returns on Tuesday, April 21 with a special episode curated by Ms. Lemper, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps following World War II, with performances drawing upon stories from Bergen-Belsen.
This original online programming has been specially created by Carnegie Hall in response to the current world environment with audiences seeking compelling ways to explore music and the arts from home.
"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that graces Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."
In addition to live conversation and/performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.
The series will be streamed on Carnegie Hall's social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A schedule of upcoming Live with Carnegie Hall episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing will be found on carnegiehall.org/live.
Visitors to this page are also invited to explore encore presentations of "Live from Carnegie Hall" radio broadcasts produced in partnership with WQXR 105.9FM; webcasts of past performances and masterclasses; music playlists; and video features from Carnegie Hall's Archives.
Free Carnegie Hall Online Resources for Students, Families and Educators
Alongside Live with Carnegie Hall, significant efforts are continuing to pivot the wide range of high-quality music education and social impact programming created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI) to an online-first approach in order to serve students, families, and educators at home for the duration of the pandemic and beyond.
This special focus by WMI's team includes promoting the Hall's Musical Explorers and Link Up curriculums-already used by many hundreds of thousands of elementary school students in classrooms nationwide-to parents and teachers via a new family-facing resource page; sharing Carnegie Hall Music Educators' Workshop video content as well as a variety of classroom resources with teachers; expanding resources for parents at home with very young children as an off-shoot of Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project; bringing programs for local teens online; and highlighting Carnegie Hall's library of masterclass content with leading artists to benefit young professional musicians.
A new Facebook group for music educators-publicly available to everyone-has also been launched by Carnegie Hall to encourage conversation and communication, inviting teachers to share resources and on-the-job experiences including best practices for remote learning during this challenging time.
"For many years, the Hall has served hundreds of thousands of students and educators across the country and around the world through its specially-created, dynamic music education curriculums, which we have now made available online," said Gillinson. "We are happy to tap these tools, engaging with families and educators currently seeking direct-to-home resources, helping them to make music an everyday part of their lives."
