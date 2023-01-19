LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Host ASL-Interpreted Performances

In partnership with NYC-based nonprofit Hands On, Little Shop of Horrors will present American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances on Thursday, January 19th at 7pm and Saturday, January 21st at 2pm at the Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St). Interpreters for both performances will be Craig Fogel, Saadia Khan, and Carllee James under the guidance of Interpreter Director Anne Tomasetti. Interested patrons can reserve tickets and find more information at the Hands On website.

One of the only organizations of its kind, Hands On offers Sign Interpreted Performances in the not-for-profit theatrical arena along with information on Deafness and the arts across New York City and the country. Founded in 1982 with 6 interpreted performances, Hands On now averages 20-30 interpreted Broadway and Off-Broadway productions a year. Since its inception, Hands On has provided more than 500 interpreted performances at some of New York's most prestigious theaters, including Roundabout Theater Company, The New Victory Theater, and The Public Theater.

Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Matt Doyle as Seymour, Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, "Snowpiercer") as Audrey (through Feb 5), Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, Joy Woods as Ronnette (through Jan 19), Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria", Netflix's "Hollywood") joins the cast as Audrey from February 7 - April 2, 2023. Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) returns to the company as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. beginning January 24, and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen, Aida) joins the cast as Ronnette beginning January 20.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

ABOUT Little Shop of Horrors

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.



Following the theater industry's extended suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production re-opened its doors on September 21, 2021, to sold-out audiences hungry for the thrill of live theater again. Washington Post critic Peter Marks wrote in 2022, "I'm back at Little Shop of Horrors because, friends, I needed to laugh today. Hearing the glorious Menken/Ashman score sung by this cast fills the prescription. [A return trip] is WORTH IT."

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Mayer is joined on the Little Shop of Horrors creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.



This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.