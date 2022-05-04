LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Postpones Block Party Due to Inclement Weather

While painting the town green in honor of the 40th anniversary of Little Shop of Horrors' world premiere in 1982, Tony Award-winning producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and Hunter Arnold have overfed the plants (with an abundance of rain) and will need to postpone the block party originally scheduled for Friday, May 6. The new date will be announced shortly.

40th ANNIVERSARY ACTIVITES CONTINUE WITH:

HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMERS SHINE

Shining a light on the incredible legacy of the production, local-area schools who performed Little Shop this spring will perform "Skid Row" post-show at select performances. Ossining High School will perform on Wednesday, May 4 following the 8pm show and Rahway High School will perform on Thursday, May 5. Sleepy Hollow High School brought down the house on Sunday, May 1st:

NPR IN FULL BLOOM

On May 6, NPR will release a special Little Shop of Horrors NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring performances from Alan Menken, Tammy Blanchard, Conrad Ricamora, Christian Borle, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Stuart Zagnit, Cristina Raé, Khadija Sankoh, Will Van Dyke, Nate Brown, Dena Tauriello & Sue Williams.

STRANGE & INTERESTING PLANTS

Flower shops around the city are selling limited edition Little Shop of Horrors bouquets through May 6. Participating shops include Barbara's Flowers, 2522 Frederick Douglass Blvd, Starbright Floral, 140 West 26th St., Hibiscus Flower Shop, 604 Grand Ave, Eleanor's Florist, 178-07 137th Ave, and Brooklyn Blooms Floral boutique, 433 Nostrand Ave.

The current cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away With Murder", Here Lies Love), Andrew Call (American Idiot, Rock of Ages) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. through May 29, Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, Or Change, Newsies, Seussical) as Mushnik, Tatiana Lofton (Once on This Island Nat'l Tour) as Ronnette, Cristina Raé ("Americas Got Talent") as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh (Paper Mill Rising Star Nomination for Lost Boys) as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast is Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

Beginning May 17, stage and screen star Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") will take over the role of Seymour.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Ryan Gohsman.