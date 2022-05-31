LISTEN: TikTok Star Isaiah Garza On The Art Of Kindness Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomes TikTok sensation Isaiah Garza on this week's episode of The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Isaiah discusses going from a childhood of poverty and homelessness to giving back, their viral kindness videos that have taken over social media and much more. The episode is now available; listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.